Fortnite's collaboration with K-Pop Demon Hunters is the most excited I've been since Epic gave Hatsune Miku an AK-47

I'm nothing if not a total sucker. Pandering? Totally works on me, as evidenced by Fortnite's newest collaboration with K-Pop Demon Hunters. Which is perhaps the most excited I've been for silly videogame skins since Epic let me gun people down as Hatsune Miku.

In case you're not Saja Boys-pilled, here's a quick rundown on K-Pop Demon Hunters: Rumi, Zoey, and Mira are part of girl group Huntr/x—and also happen to be demon hunters, hence the name—with the movie following their story against demon boy band, the Saja Boys and protecting folk through strengthening the anti-demon barrier known as the Honmoon.

KPop Demon Hunters Takes Over Fortnite - YouTube Watch On

It all sounds rather daft when I try and put it down on paper, but K-Pop Demon Hunters is wonderfully witty, both cribbing from and poking fun at K-Pop and K-dramas. It's a refreshing original story wrapped up in the excellent animation work seen in some of Sony's other recent ventures like the Spiderverse films. And, as someone who grew up deeply entrenched in second-generation K-Pop back in the late 2000s, the Saja Boys give me all the same fuzzy feelings that BigBang did back then.

K-Pop Demon Hunters went straight to Netflix back in June and, well, has become a bit of a smash hit. It beat out the first season of Squid Game to become the most-watched thing on the streaming site, and its songs even managed to surpass real-life groups like BTS and Blackpink on the US Spotify charts, according to the BBC.

It was only a matter of time, then, until Fortnite was going to get its hands on Huntr/x. It looks like the collab will bring three skins—Rumi, Mira, and Zoey of course—as well as a ramyeon-munching emote from the beginning of the movie, and a ramyeon back bling to boot. It also looks like the Void Mask item is getting a cute reskin with Jinu's tiger, Derpy, and potentially a Typhoon Blade reskin to resemble Rumi's demon hunting sword.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Along with the cosmetics comes the return of the limited-time mode Horde Rush, now called Demon Rush. It's basically an endless horde mode akin to Call of Duty's Zombies, with waves of demons ripe for elimination. This run included perks inspired by the movie, too, with Demon Rush being available from now until November 1.

A lot of these big collaborations usually see multiple phases, so part of me is hoping that we'll be getting the Saja Boys at some point down the line. I'm not saying I desperately need to hit the Soda Pop dance on a downed Vegeta, but I certainly wouldn't say no to the idea.