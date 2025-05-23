Secretlab's Memorial Day sale means the best gaming chair is cheaper than Black Friday

I love to highlight a killer deal on a nice desk or comfy gaming chair, but it's rare that the opportunity to show off both happens at the same time. Luckily, thanks to Secretlab's Memorial Day sale, you can get a tidy discount on what we consider the best gaming chair and best gaming desk right now.

Sturdy, comfortable, and with great looks, there's not much to dislike here, other than the price. Though it's fair to say these Secretlab beauties aren't exactly budget, they do seem a lot more reasonable with almost $100 off (that's even more when you consider the 'discount' you already get when you buy directly from Secretlab).

And hey, the Secretlab Titan Evo chair is now $20 cheaper than it was over the Black Friday sales last year, so that's a bonus.

Secretlab Titan Evo

Secretlab Titan Evo | $549 $499 at Secretlab (save $50)

The Secretlab Titan Evo is comfortably the comfiest gaming chair we've ever used. It not only feels great but looks the part and is super sturdy at the same time. The 2022 model got a markup from the previous one, but at $50 off, it's a mighty fine package, and one you won't beat soon.

The Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 model is so great that, despite being more expensive than previous models, we still gave it a 95% in our review. It's just so good that it earns that extra cash.

The latest model comes in three different sizes for different builds (though the XL will cost you $50 more), and it received a slight curve to the seat to help posture. That posture correcting feature doesn't cost you comfort as the padding has just the right amount of squish to fall into, though not literally.

The magnetic head cushion only adds to that comfort, being able to snap into place cleverly without an intimidating mechanism or unnecessary fiddliness.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

The armrests and covers are magnetic too, which makes the setup process super simple, and the 4D armrests move luxuriously—no creaking can be heard.

They're also remarkably robust. Our review unit is still looking pretty in the office, and many a bottom has been parked in that seat over the years without making a dent in it.

For $500, you can pick up the standard Stealth model, Classic, Black, or Royal (pictured above). If you, however, wish for a slightly snazzier setup, almost all of the collaboration chairs on sale too, like Monster Hunter Wilds, Overwatch, and a gorgeous Warhammer 40,000 model.

Unfortunately, though, these are a good bit more expensive, $614, though you are also saving $50 here. If you are looking for the absolute best gaming chair and a pretty regal seated experience, the Titan Evo is the set we recommend.

Secretlab Magnus Pro XL

Secretlab Magnus Pro | $888 $799 at Secretlab

This is the slightly smaller version of the Magnus Pro XL we reviewed, but otherwise they are essentially the same quality desk. Though still pricey, Secretlab's Magnus Pro range is, as we put it in our review, "simply the ultimate desk for gaming and working from home". It's impeccably designed, super sturdy, and its capable management system is elegant.

Our Jacob has had considerable time with the Secretlab Magnus Pro XL (almost three years, in fact), and he still regularly informs me about how great it is.

The model above is the standard Pro edition, and the XL version will set you back $949, which is a slightly bigger saving than the normal model when you think about it. Whether or not it's worth the extra cash is ultimately dependent on whether you have room for the 70 by 31.5 inches this beast takes up.

If you have the money and space for it, the Magnus Pro is an excellent standing desk that can take tons of weight. I mean, not literally, though, but it will be able to hold your rig and your peripherals.

You can program a handful of heights into it for presets, which means you may prefer a set height in the morning, another to get over post-lunch grogginess, and one final setting for popping your feet up after work. The motor that controls all of this is near-silent and super smooth, too.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Secretlab) (Image credit: Future)

Notably, the desk is great when it comes to cable management, with plenty of room to tuck them into. There's also an optional cable tidier, which is effectively a metal block that holds cables together with magnets. You can pop all your wires together, tuck them in under your desk, and have them all running through the same area for a neat and smart cable management system.

Secretlab's ecosysem is pretty great too, with remarkably sturdy monitor arms, PC mounts, and more. The worst thing about getting the Magnus Pro is that you will be tempted to get even more accessories for it.

However, Secretlab is also offering heavier discounts if you choose to bundle those accessories with a select desk, too.

It is a rather weighty build, with the XL model clocking in at over 70 kg, so you will want another pair of hands around to help with setting it up. Once up, however, you will never need to replace what has become one of Secretlab's best bits of hardware.