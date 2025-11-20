Researchers have scraped the personal data and images of 3.5 billion WhatsApp users in what's claimed to be the 'largest data leak in history'

News
A new research paper is boldly claiming to have scraped the personal data of 3.5 billion WhatsApp users. The researchers from the University of Vienna (via The Register) say that the data acquired would, "to our knowledge, classify as the largest data leak in history, had it not been collated as part of a responsibly-conducted research study." But this "leak" may not quite be what it seems.

The researchers claim to have scraped phone numbers, timestamps, "about" text, profile pictures, and public keys for E2EE encryption, the release of which, "would entail adverse implications to the included users."

WhatsApp research

The research also collated data ranking countries by user count, Android versus iOS users and more. (Image credit: University of Vienna, Faculty of Computer Science, UniVie Doctoral School Computer Science, SBA Research)

For what it's worth, Meta has responded to the research with a series of mitigations. "In this study, academic researchers generated a list of phone numbers, checked if they are registered on WhatsApp and compiled basic public information that people have made available to “everyone” in a novel manner that exceeded our intended limits. We have rolled out new mitigations, including some of our industry’s leading anti-scraping systems we’d been already working on prior to this study. We’re grateful to the researchers for their collaboration on mitigation testing and hardening our defenses as a result," Meta said.

As to the specifics, there is now a phone number query rate limit for individual user accounts, though this does not apply to WhatsApp business accounts, "to help businesses be recognized and build trust with their customers on WhatsApp." Retrieving profile pictures also no longer returns a timestamp of when the image was last updated.

A "corner case" on Android clients related to logouts and phone number changes, which led to the omission of fresh key generation during subsequent account setups has likewise been addressed.

As for what the average user might conclude from all this, well, probably what you already knew. If you don't want your profile image and other details to be searchable on WhatsApp, make them private.

