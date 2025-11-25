Save $100.14 Proton VPN: was $159.90 now $59.76 at go.getproton.me Access to Proton's excellent VPN is offered up for just $2.49/month. Though you have to pay for two years up front to secure the deal, that's still less than if you were to sign up for one year at the normal price. It's a solid VPN that I use every single day and have stuck with since 2021, so I'd have no issue going for a longer term. Key info: 120+ countries | Blocks ads, trackers and malware | Up to 10 devices at once | No logs

Save $42 Proton Unlimited: was $119.88 now $77.88 at go.getproton.me Full access to the Proton suite of applications here for $6.49/month. Once again, you have to pay in full, but I use a good handful of these applications regularly as a swap-in for Google's similar services and I've never looked backed. Access to: Proton VPN | Proton Pass | Proton Mail | Proton Drive | Proton Calendar | Proton Docs | Proton Authenticator | And more

After a while on the web, I've become a bit tired of Google's antics. So, one day, I decided to try to de-Google myself. I first moved away from Gmail as my primary email provider, but later began the slow process of ditching Google Photos as my one-stop shop across devices and finding new cloud storage. It's not always an easy process, as Google's services are so embedded into my devices and my history with them, but it's been made a lot easier through Proton's suite of apps.

Privacy-focused platform Proton has most of the constituent parts of the Google ecosystem ready to roll: Proton Mail, Proton VPN, Proton Drive, Proton Calendar, Proton Pass, Proton Docs, Proton Authenticator and even Proton Meet.

I'm yet to try that last one, and admittedly Proton Authenticator needs improving after its shaky launch, but the rest are excellent. It feels like a unified ecosystem in many ways and I'm constantly being offered new features and even storage for sticking with the platform.

Proton's Unlimited plan offers full access to every web app under the Proton umbrella. That's what I use, drawn in by the Swiss-based Proton Foundation's claims of working towards an open web without ceaselessly chasing mega-profits. I hope that's still true in 15 years—Google used to make some pretty lofty claims of doing good, too.

Sir Tim Berners-Lee is a trustee of Proton, and pretty outspoken on internet freedom and privacy, so I'm a little hopeful for a better run of it.

Right now, the Unlimited plan is $77.88 for one year, or $6.49 per month if you break it down monthly (though you do have to pay it all up-front). That's a $42 saving from the $119.88 you'd pay if you were to buy a 12-month subscription another time of year.

If you only need a VPN, Proton VPN access is currently $59.76 for two years. Down from $79.95 for one year. That works out to $2.49 per month for use of the VPN.

It's a good VPN service, too. There are a range of servers around the globe available and speeds are pretty great using Proton's VPN Accelerator, which is just a switch you enable in the software or widgets. You can use the VPN across any device, with apps for Windows, Android, iOS, Chrome, Edge, etc.

Proton VPN also offers malware, tracker and ad blocking and lets you double dip on server connections using Secure Core. I guess for when you're extra paranoid? Speeds will take a hit with Secure Core enabled but the ad blocking works a treat without having to worry about turning it on or off. Oh, and you can use OpenVPN to install Proton onto a router for complete rerouting of your entire network.

While giving yourself over to another company's ecosystem isn't the ideal solution, it is a step in the right direction. For me, at least, until I can afford to run a proper NAS and manage my own photo library and network storage there. Perhaps I'll find something in the Black Friday PC gaming sales to help me—alas, that's a project for another day.

If you're like me and want to ditch Google, whatever the reason may be, then this is a good way to start going about it. Especially with this 12-month saving. I haven't used anything other than Proton in a while because I haven't felt the need to. While you might not get along with everything included in the package (I certainly don't) I think most would agree that the value is good enough from what you do use to justify the cost per month.