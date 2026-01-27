Not content with utter GPU domination, Nvidia's new Vera chip is coming for CPUs though maybe not gaming CPUs just yet

Nvidia announces first customer for its custom-designed Vera CPU.

Nvidia Vera CPU
(Image credit: Nvidia)

Nvidia utterly dominates the market for GPUs, be that AI chips or gaming graphics cards. But this, apparently, is not enough. Now, Nvidia is gunning for the CPU market, too.

Nvidia previously announced a new Arm processor called Vera and based on custom-designed CPU cores. Now the company has announced an initial customer for the chip and emphasised that it is the first time it has supplied a CPU as a separate product.

Nvidia&#039;s AI roadmap

Nvidia's roadmap shows the Vera CPU with its new Olympus cores as the basis of its CPU products for several years to come. (Image credit: Nvidia)

Instead, it also has off-the-shelf Arm-designed cores, though in this case Arm Cortex-X925 and Cortex-A725 cores. If you wanted to be really speculative, you might wonder whether the rumoured follow-up to N1X, the Nvidia N2 CPU, might make the move to custom Arm cores and therefore the Olympus or something closely related to it.

Along with all this talk of Nvidia Arm CPUs, there are broader questions over the future of Arm on the PC. The software side, particularly when it comes to game support, means that it's not just as simple as Nvidia releasing an uber powerful Arm CPU for the PC and then sitting back as the dominance bit takes care of itself.

So, even if Nvidia does release something really incredible in hardware terms, there will still be a lot of work to be done. But if anyone can afford to take on this kind of challenge. It's surely Nvidia.

Jeremy Laird
Jeremy Laird
Hardware writer

Jeremy has been writing about technology and PCs since the 90nm Netburst era (Google it!) and enjoys nothing more than a serious dissertation on the finer points of monitor input lag and overshoot followed by a forensic examination of advanced lithography. Or maybe he just likes machines that go “ping!” He also has a thing for tennis and cars.

