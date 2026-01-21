Nvidia's long-awaited N1X Arm chip for the PC will be released within months according to a new report

N1X out by the end of March, next-gen N2 in 2027.

Nvidia&#039;s GB10 Superchip
(Image credit: Nvidia)

It's been an awfully long time coming, but Nvidia's near-mythical Arm chip for the PC, known as N1X, could be just about to launch. Last week it was spotted in a shipping manifest. Now a new report claims it's set to be released by the end of March.

According to Digitimes (via Tomshardware), "Windows on Arm (WoA) platform notebooks using the N1X will debut in the first quarter of 2026." The report claims that after the launch of an initial variant of N1X in Q1 2026, three more versions of the chip will be released in Q2.

Snapdragon X2 gaming

Qualcomm's Snapdragon X chips are already bringing Arm CPU cores to the PC. (Image credit: Qualcomm)

The industry is moving on and we may have to wait for that next-gen N2 version before Nvidia introduces custom cores. But we do at least know Nvidia has designed its own Arm cores.

The GPU side, however, now that is really exciting. It broadly has the same specs as an RTX 5070 desktop GPU, including 6,144 Blackwell generation CUDA cores. However, GB10's iGPU die is built on TSMC's N3 node, a full generation ahead of the N4 silicon used for all other Blackwell gaming GPUs.

That should mean that GB10's iGPU is much more power efficient. And that, in turn, could allow GB10—or its N1X derivative—to set a totally new standard for integrated graphics performance, even making AMD's Strix Halo look old hat.

Of course, that's a lot of "shoulds" and "coulds". Nvidia's N1X Arm chip for the PC has it all to prove. It may not even run the same iGPU die as GB10. Microsoft's version of Windows on Arm for Nvidia will need to up its x86 emulation game, literally, too, if N1X is to be any good for gaming. And the whole thing threatens to be ruined by bananas memory prices.

So, Nvidia's attempt to revolutionise PC gaming with an Arm rather than x86 CPU is still exciting. But even if it does launch in the coming months, it may take a while longer to really come good.

Jeremy Laird
Jeremy Laird
Hardware writer

Jeremy has been writing about technology and PCs since the 90nm Netburst era (Google it!) and enjoys nothing more than a serious dissertation on the finer points of monitor input lag and overshoot followed by a forensic examination of advanced lithography. Or maybe he just likes machines that go “ping!” He also has a thing for tennis and cars.

