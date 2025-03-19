Nvidia reveals Vera, a new CPU with 'custom' cores which could be very exciting for its upcoming premium PC processor

News
By published

Is Vera destined for the PC?

GTC March 2025 Keynote with NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang - YouTube GTC March 2025 Keynote with NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang - YouTube
Watch On

Nvidia's GTC keynote helmed by none other than its great leader Jensen Huang was filled with all kinds of wonders from rack computers with 130 trillion transistors and an exoflop of compute to an actual robot on stage.

But arguably the most intriguing detail for the future of the PC was reference to a new Nvidia CPU. Known as Vera and destined to be part of Nvidia's Vera Rubin AI compute platform, the new CPU sports 88 CPU cores but consumes just 50 W of energy.

"The CPU is new, it's twice the performance of Grace [Nvidia's current CPU design for AI servers]—more memory, more bandwidth, and yet it's just a little tiny 50 W CPU," Huang said.

What he didn't specifically mention but was clear to see behind him in the keynote slide was the fact that Vera sports not just Arm CPU cores, but a "custom" Arm CPU core design known as Olympus. In other words, CPU cores designed by Nvidia.

That's a change from the previous Nvidia Grace Arm CPU, which used Arm's off-the-shelf Neoverse V2 CPU core design rather than a bespoke Nvidia CPU core. Notably, Grace has 72 CPU cores, so Nvidia is claiming double the performance despite the core count only increasing from 72 cores to 88 cores.

Jensen Huang with a robot on stage at GTC.

Jensen's new bot was cute, but Nvidia's CPU cores were actually more interesting. (Image credit: Nvidia)

Anyway, the immediate question that follows is whether this new CPU core design could be destined for the long-rumoured Nvidia CPU for PCs. Ultimately, that simply isn't known. But it is a very realistic possibility.

More than that, Olympus is at the very least proof that Nvidia is back in the business of designing its own CPU cores. Nvidia has been here before with Project Denver, the core design of which ended up in various Nvidia Tegra chips. Denver florist appeared in 2014 and Nvidia has since cooled on designing its own Arm cores. Until now, that is.

Ultimately, any Nvidia chip for PCs will be much more exciting and likely more competitive if it uses a custom CPU core design rather than merely licensing CPU cores from Arm.

Whatever, the hardware inside Nvidia's upcoming PC chip may or may not be the same Olympus cores briefly showcased by Jensen Huang at GTC. But the odds of Nvidia's new PC processor having custom Arm cores just went up dramatically.

Best CPU for gamingBest gaming motherboardBest graphics cardBest SSD for gaming


Best CPU for gaming: Top chips from Intel and AMD.
Best gaming motherboard: The right boards.
Best graphics card: Your perfect pixel-pusher awaits.
Best SSD for gaming: Get into the game first.

TOPICS
Jeremy Laird
Jeremy Laird
Hardware writer

Jeremy has been writing about technology and PCs since the 90nm Netburst era (Google it!) and enjoys nothing more than a serious dissertation on the finer points of monitor input lag and overshoot followed by a forensic examination of advanced lithography. Or maybe he just likes machines that go “ping!” He also has a thing for tennis and cars.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Nvidia Project Digits supercomputer on a desk showing words and graphics and code on a screen with keyboard and mouse
Nvidia seems to have just confirmed upcoming Arm and Blackwell laptop chips based on its new GB10 processor in collaboration with MediaTek
Nvidia Thor SoC for automotive
Nvidia's long-awaited Arm-based chip for PCs reportedly spotted running Geekbench very badly
Nvidia GR00T N1 robotics
Nvidia's GTC keynote inevitably went all in on AI but I'm definitely here for the Isaac GR00T robots
Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite logo on a Samsung laptop
Next-gen Snapdragon X2 chip rumoured to pack 18 cores and a new CPU architecture, but we're still waiting for gaming to really be a goer on the original Snapdragon X
ARM logo exhibited at ARM stand during the Mobile World Congress (MWC).
Arm reportedly plans to make its own CPUs from this summer with future chips said to be powering a revolutionary Jony Ive-designed AI device
Intel&#039;s Lunar Lake Lion Cove cores without Hyper-Threading
The future of the PC according to Intel is a CPU-GPU-NPU trifecta and that definitely includes gaming
Latest in Processors
Nvidia Vera CPU
Nvidia reveals Vera, a new CPU with 'custom' cores which could be very exciting for its upcoming premium PC processor
Machinery tools and equipment,Rolls of galvanized steel for production metal pipes and tubes for industrial ventilation systems in factory.
New super-thin '2D' metal sheets could enable ultra-low power chips and can you guess how they're made? Yup, by squishing stuff really hard
Aooster&#039;s G-Flip 370 mini PC
This palm-sized PC has removably memory, a flip up screen, and a Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor
Texas Instruments MSPM0C1104 tiny chip
World's smallest microcontroller looks like I could easily accidentally inhale it but packs a genuine 32-bit Arm CPU
Intel engineers inspect a lithography machine
Finally some good vibes from Intel as stock jumps 15% on new CEO hire and Arizona fab celebrates 'Eagle has landed' moment for its 18A node
A photo of an Intel Core Ultra 9 285K processor surrounded by DDR5 memory sticks from Corsair, Kingston, and Lexar
Fresh leak suggests Intel's on-again-off-again Arrow Lake CPU refresh is back on the menu (boys)
Latest in News
A ghoul player character standing next to another ghoul
'You are hereby conscripted': Fallout 76 players demand newly-transformed ghoul players help them mine radioactive ore
A hunter in Monster Hunter Wilds shows off their snazzy new earring while striking a pose.
Monster Hunter Wilds' next set of event quests let you snag a snazzy earring, plus armor and weapon decorations
Nvidia Vera CPU
Nvidia reveals Vera, a new CPU with 'custom' cores which could be very exciting for its upcoming premium PC processor
HP Omen 45L gaming desktop
This Redditor rocked up to Best Buy and bought an RTX 4060 gaming PC for cheaper than its extended warranty, saving $1,195 and their friend from buying a console
The Marvel Rivals character Magik with her gold-colored sword extended toward the screen, her tights ripped
Marvel Rivals' devs like throwing in curveballs 'to make the roster more interesting,' meaning we'll probably get more characters like Squirrel Girl and Jeff the Land Shark
Marvel Rivals crosshairs - Star-Lord flying up towards the camera with his guns at the ready.
'We balance for fun, first and foremost': Marvel Games' executive producer discusses Marvel Rivals' priorities and why competitive balancing comes second
More about processors
Machinery tools and equipment,Rolls of galvanized steel for production metal pipes and tubes for industrial ventilation systems in factory.

New super-thin '2D' metal sheets could enable ultra-low power chips and can you guess how they're made? Yup, by squishing stuff really hard
Aooster&#039;s G-Flip 370 mini PC

This palm-sized PC has removably memory, a flip up screen, and a Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor
A ghoul player character standing next to another ghoul

'You are hereby conscripted': Fallout 76 players demand newly-transformed ghoul players help them mine radioactive ore

See more latest
Most Popular
A ghoul player character standing next to another ghoul
'You are hereby conscripted': Fallout 76 players demand newly-transformed ghoul players help them mine radioactive ore
The Marvel Rivals character Magik with her gold-colored sword extended toward the screen, her tights ripped
Marvel Rivals' devs like throwing in curveballs 'to make the roster more interesting,' meaning we'll probably get more characters like Squirrel Girl and Jeff the Land Shark
A hunter in Monster Hunter Wilds shows off their snazzy new earring while striking a pose.
Monster Hunter Wilds' next set of event quests let you snag a snazzy earring, plus armor and weapon decorations
HP Omen 45L gaming desktop
This Redditor rocked up to Best Buy and bought an RTX 4060 gaming PC for cheaper than its extended warranty, saving $1,195 and their friend from buying a console
Marvel Rivals crosshairs - Star-Lord flying up towards the camera with his guns at the ready.
'We balance for fun, first and foremost': Marvel Games' executive producer discusses Marvel Rivals' priorities and why competitive balancing comes second
Nvidia GR00T N1 robotics
Nvidia's GTC keynote inevitably went all in on AI but I'm definitely here for the Isaac GR00T robots
Wordle today puzzle on a smartphone
Today's Wordle answer for Wednesday, March 19
Inzoi - A character with a long bob in the character creator
Inzoi will cost as much as a Sims 4 expansion pack and until it leaves early access 'all DLCs and updates will be free'
Inzoi -
In good news for Sim-murdering sickos, Inzoi has '16 different types of deaths'
A photo of Nvidia&#039;s Zorah graphics demo running a large gaming monitor
Nvidia's expanded Zorah demo tells us how AI is the future of graphics: 'There's no rasterization going on at all. This is all ray traced and the amazing part is that it's actually faster than rasterizing'