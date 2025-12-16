AMD is allegedly sizing up Samsung's new 2 nm node as an alternative to TSMC's N2 silicon for its next-gen chips

Keeping TSMC honest would be very good for the PC industry.

AMD Strix Point APU chip, held in a hand, with the reflected light showing the various processing blocks in the chip die
(Image credit: AMD)

AMD is rumoured to be in talks with Samsung with a view to producing chips on a new 2 nm silicon production node. A new report from SEDaily claims, "the two companies plan to finalize the contract around January of next year after evaluating whether the process can actually achieve the performance level AMD demands."

SEDaily says the chip in question, "is presumed to be AMD's next-generation central processing unit (CPU)." Exactly what that means isn't clear. At least one outlet has decided it must be a version of AMD's next-gen "Venice" EPYC server CPUs based on Zen 6 technology.

A close-up photograph of the dies in Intel&#039;s Lunar Lake mobile processors, as taken by chip die-shot specialist Fritzchens Fritz.

Intel's Lunar Lake chips use TSMC N3 silicon. (Image credit: Fritzchens Fritz)

In the last decade or so, both Intel and Samsung have fallen well behind TSMC for chip producing prowess. The consequence has been a upsurge in demand for TSMC silicon from across the industry and a huge spike in pricing.

Some reports claim that TSMC will be charging $30,000 each for its upcoming N2 wafers, while the price for its even more advanced A16 node could be as high as $45,000 per wafer.

TSMC is currently said to demand $18,000 for an N3 wafer, like those used for Intel's Lunar Lake mobile CPU, while back in 2013 it was reportedly charging just $5,000 for a 28 nm wafer.

With TSMC's prices ballooning, some healthy competition from the likes of Samsung, and indeed Intel, would be awfully welcome. So, here's hoping both of those outfits get their next-gen fabs up to speed ASAP.

Jeremy Laird
Jeremy Laird
Hardware writer

Jeremy has been writing about technology and PCs since the 90nm Netburst era (Google it!) and enjoys nothing more than a serious dissertation on the finer points of monitor input lag and overshoot followed by a forensic examination of advanced lithography. Or maybe he just likes machines that go “ping!” He also has a thing for tennis and cars.

