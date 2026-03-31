TSMC is reportedly sold out until 2028 and even its next-gen Arizona fab is fully booked before it has even been built

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TSMC's new N2 node selling like hot, er, chips.

Walid Berrazeg/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
(Image credit: People walk past a TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company) logo at the Taiwanese semiconductor contract manufacturing and design company building in Hsinchu.)

Taiwanese megafoundry TSMC is reportedly sold out until 2028. That includes its cutting edge new N2 node, which is expected to be used by everyone from Nvidia and Apple to AMD and Intel. It's even claimed that TSMC has sold out capacity at future fabs that have yet to be built.

According to South Korean outlet Chosun, multiple sources have indicated demand from those established players in customer chip manufacturing is being joined by newer AI-fuelled entrants including Google and Amazon. The net result is that TSMC's capacity is totally booked out, possibly opening the door to Samsung as an alternative foundry.

Chosun reports that both Tesla and Nvidia have signed up for Samsung's latest fab tech and it would certainly be welcome if Samsung—and Intel—could offer a viable alternative to TSMC dominant fabs.

Of course, these things take time. It took decades for TSMC to carve out its current advantage, and likewise many years of arguable mismanagement for Intel to lose its preeminent position among chip makers. And so any assault on TSMC is also sure to take years.

Long story short, then, insofar as our gaming PCs depend on cutting-edge silicon, we've got a while to wait yet before there's enough fab capacity out there to ensure that the likes of GPUs and, latterly CPUs are hostage to the fortunes of our burgeoning AI overlords. To wit, don't go hoping for cheaper PCs any time soon.

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Jeremy Laird
Jeremy Laird
Hardware writer

Jeremy has been writing about technology and PCs since the 90nm Netburst era (Google it!) and enjoys nothing more than a serious dissertation on the finer points of monitor input lag and overshoot followed by a forensic examination of advanced lithography. Or maybe he just likes machines that go “ping!” He also has a thing for tennis and cars.

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