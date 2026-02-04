New AMD docs show its next-gen Zen 6 CPUs will adopt Intel's 'FRED' interrupt handling and could point to a major architectural overhaul

News
By published

AMD's next Ryzen CPUs could be a big step...

AMD Ryzen 7 9850X3D processor
(Image credit: Future)

Documents detailing technical aspects of what's thought to be its next-gen Zen 6 CPUs have been posted on AMD's website. The most significant covers AMD's adoption of Intel's so-called 'FRED' interrupt handling. It's a change that implies that Zen 6 could be a major architectural overhaul as opposed to a relatively minor revision.

FRED stands for Flexible Return and Event Delivery. At least, that's what it stands for now. No lesser an authority than Linux creator Linus Torvalds has something to say about that, more on which in a moment.

AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor

Could AMD's next-gen Zen 6 CPU architecture be a bigger update than it usually delivers for even numbered Zen generations? (Image credit: Future)

Torvalds then concludes, "I think the Intel version is better if you think that x86-64 should actually survive longer-term, and you actually want to improve exception handling and speed things up (the 'F' historically stood for 'Fast', I'm not sure why they've apparently renamed it 'Flexible')," all of which provides intriguing insight.

Now, arguably, the idea that Zen 6 will be a major architectural step doesn't entirely align with previous generations of Zen CPUs. AMD has thus far tended to restrict major redesigns of Zen to every other architecture. Zen 1, Zen 3 and Zen 5 are the fully or substantially new architectures by that narrative, with Zen 2 and Zen 4 more minor updates. On that schedule, Zen 7 would be the next big redesign.

Still, not only is that characterisation of AMD's Zen architectures open to interpretation, it's no guarantee that AMD hasn't gone for a bigger upgrade than usual for an even-numbered Zen generation. Whatever, we should find out more later this year when AMD is expected to release its next-gen Zen 6-based processors.

Asus RX 9070 Prime graphics card
Best graphics card 2026

1. Best overall: AMD Radeon RX 9070

2. Best value: AMD Radeon RX 9060 XT 16 GB

3. Best budget: Intel Arc B570

4. Best mid-range: Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti

5. Best high-end: Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090


👉Chec...

Jeremy Laird
Jeremy Laird
Hardware writer

Jeremy has been writing about technology and PCs since the 90nm Netburst era (Google it!) and enjoys nothing more than a serious dissertation on the finer points of monitor input lag and overshoot followed by a forensic examination of advanced lithography. Or maybe he just likes machines that go “ping!” He also has a thing for tennis and cars.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.