This 1000 W PSU can handle any Nvidia or Radeon gaming PC you jam it in and thanks to Black Friday, it's only $110
Forget about the watts and pay attention to the sockets.
Beefy graphics cards need an equally beefy power supply unit, but it's not all about the watts. ASRock's SL-1000G is loaded with sockets, with five 8-pin PCIe (so any motherboard and AMD GPU will be fine) and a dedicated 12V-2x6 for Nvidia graphics cards.
Key specs: 1000 W | 80+ Gold & Cybenetics Platinum | 12V-2x6 socket & cable | 5x 8-pin PCIe sockets | Fully modular
Price check: Amazon $109.99
Poor old power supplies. They just sit inside your gaming PC, often hidden away below a metal bracket, just quietly getting on with the job of providing electrical energy to every component and device in your rig. Where CPUs and GPUs grab all the headlines (heck, even RAM does these days, but for all the wrong reasons), PSUs are just there.
Ignore them at your peril, though, because a good one can last you for many years, and certainly across a full system upgrade or two. It wasn't all that long ago that you had to pay a small fortune for a 1000 W PSU, even rubbish ones, but that's no longer the case, as proved by this ASRock SL-1000G, which is just $110 at Newegg.
As its name suggests, it's rated to 1000 W, and while that's far from being the most capable supply you can buy, it's more than enough for most gaming PCs. I use all kinds of different 1 kW PSUs, and they'll easily cope with a Ryzen 7 9800X3D and RTX 5090 combination, for example.
In this instance, though, it's not just about the wattage or the price. This MSI MPG A1000GL at Newegg is the same price and power rating, but take a closer look at the sockets it has: two 12V-2x6 and three 8-pin PCIe.
That's no good for anyone with an AMD graphics card with two PCIe power connectors because most motherboards also require two such cables. Not to mention the two Nvidia meltygate specials are of no use outside of AI builds.
The ASRock, on the other hand, has five PCIe sockets and a dedicated 12V-2x6 socket, so it's good for any AMD, Intel, or Nvidia GPU gaming PC. It's also a fully modular unit, making cable management so much better, and it has a Platinum efficiency certificate from Cybenetics, plus a 10-year warranty.
What more do you need? Well, cheap RAM would be nice...
