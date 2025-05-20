Zotac's trippy, fractal-like PC case has been making me think about life, the universe, and the meaning of PC gaming

What does it mean to be a PC gamer? What place do we hold in the universe, those of us that spend so much time in realities that are not our own? Oh, sorry. I've been staring too long into the infinite void of Zotac's custom PC case, and I believe it may be expanding the borders of my consciousness at an alarming rate.

Either that, or my coffee this morning wasn't entirely regular. Anyway, the custom case stands in Zotac's booth at Computex 2025, drawing in unwary tech journalists like moths to a flame. There I was looking at some perfectly respectable graphics cards, and then boom, my third eye was irreparably squeegee-d. I can now taste colours, and my playlist is full of The Grateful Dead.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Dragging myself back to reality for a second, most of the internals of this particular build are hidden in the bottom of that mirrored, seemingly-ever-repeating frame, and they're pretty beefy. A Zotac Gaming RTX 5080 AMP Extreme Infinity takes center stage (or should that be, infinite stages), while an Intel Core Ultra 7 265K handles the processing duties.

64 GB of DDR5-6000 and 4 TB of Corsair MP600 Elite Gen 4 NVMe storage rounds out the package. Oh, and it's water-cooled, which shouldn't be surprising and yet somehow is.

Surely this PC should cool itself by transferring its heat into the great beyond? I half expect it to have disappeared when I return to the halls tomorrow, a small black hole left standing in its place.

"What happened to the custom fractal PC case?", I shall ask. "Nobody knows", I expect will be the reply.

"We never brought it with us in the first place."

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors