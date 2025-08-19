While PC chassis manufacturers still favour black over every other color, at least you don't have to put up with rubbish if you fancy perfection in pink

My very first PC—a random IBM clone with an Intel 80286, I think—was housed in a chassis that every other desktop computer used at that time: a rattling, cavernous beige box. As manufacturing processes improved, the plastics became black in colour, and it's still the norm today.

What is surprising to me is how it's taken for other colours to take off. White cases have been around for a while, of course, but anything else has been slow to appear. Well, that was the case (if you pardon the pun) a couple of years ago, but thankfully, things are much better now.

This is especially true if you want to go all cosy and have yourself a perfectly pink PC. Case in point (sorry again): the Hyte Y70 in Strawberry Milk. It's such a great case that we've made it our top pink choice for the best PC case.

While it's not perfect in every aspect, the Y70 offers bags of space for today's hulking graphics cards, plus lots of ventilation for all the fans needed to keep said GPU cool. It's even better if you fit the optional Touch Infinite display panel upgrade, though it does cost as much as the case itself.

Eagle-eyed readers might notice that we've also dropped a category from our PC case buying guide, and it's the one for dual-chambered chassis. The reason it went is simple: an awful lot of the cases in our guide are dual-chambered, so it didn't make sense to single out one for a feature that's pretty common these days.

At this year's Computex event, it was clear that PC component and peripheral manufacturers were becoming ever bolder in their designs and feature sets to get one over the competition. It's something that's sadly absent in the CPU and GPU market, and will probably never change given the cost of chip designing, but at least all the other sectors have plenty of battles going on.

Pink might not be your favourite colour for a PC case, but it's proof that when there's strong competition for your wallet, companies will always churn out the stuff that you really want.

The quick list