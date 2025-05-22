This retro PC case has a big red button and a turnkey and it hits me square in the chest with nostalgia

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Any fellow nostalgia surfers out there? I surf those waves of nostalgic emotion almost on the daily (it's hard not to hearken back to simpler times, isn't it?), so thank the lord for companies like Silverstone which cater to it. This time around, the company has gone for a standing rather than horizontal retro chassis.

We heard word from the grapevine about this beige PC case and promptly sicced our chassis-hunting bloodhound, Jacob Ridley (who is also my editor and manager and hopefully won't read that description), on the retro rig. Upon his finding it and beaming some pics back to the home base, I can say it looks even more glorious than I expected.

The beige and griddled chassis of the FLP02 immediately takes me back to the old family computer, which would sit waiting for me to return home from school and boot up Caesar III or Heroes of Might and Magic 2. Or draw random rubbish in MS Paint—the joys of childhood imagination, eh?

And hang on, hang on, is that a big red button and a turny key knob I see? Why yes, yes it is. The lock key is presumably for the power button, so you have to turn it while you switch it on or off. But it could also be a chassis lock.

There's also a Reset and Turbo button (your guess is as good as mine) and an LED number screen.

(Image credit: Future)

According to the spec sheet, you also get some front I/O ports, though I can't quite see where. You get one USB-C port, two USB-A 3.0 ports, and one Combo Audio port.

The ATX chassis measures 323 x 494 x 472 mm and supports two 120 mm fans on the front, one 120/140 mm fan on the back, and either three 120 mm fans or two 140 mm fans on the top.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Computex 2025 (Image credit: Jacob Ridley) Catch up with Computex 2025: We're on the ground at Taiwan's biggest tech show to see what Nvidia, AMD, Intel, Asus, Gigabyte, MSI and more have to show.

It also supports a rear 120 mm or 140 mm radiator and a top radiator of up to 360 mm. In other words, retro though its design may be, it's well-equipped for modern cooling and hardware.

I'm leaning more towards the small form factor (SFF) side of things for my next build or upgrade, whenever that may be. But damn, Silverstone sure knows how to make me reconsider things by hitting me in the memory bone.

Or maybe that's just the rose-tinted glasses talking, who knows?