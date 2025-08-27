The many-chambered PC cases at Gamescom really showed up my old banger of a chassis

There's nothing like a gaming and tech expo to show just how behind the curve you are. At least, that was how I felt coming away from Gamescom last week. Perhaps surprisingly, though, what made me feel most like this was seeing all the new PC cases, whether they were part of pre-builts or standalone.

Case in point was the Corsair Air 5400. Our Jacob Ridley covered this case back at Computex. It essentially splits the chassis into three very distinct chambers: one for the main components, one for the CPU AIO, and one for the PSU and cables.

The front AIO section is completely separate from the rest, barring routing for the tubes, and perhaps most interestingly, the front area has transparent plastic funnels to, well, funnel air up and over the components using the Venturi effect.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Apart from the more 'experimental' (let's say) parts of this build, the bulk of it isn't revolutionary for 2025. It's far from the only case to have a completely separate chamber for the power supply, for instance—just ask the Havn HS 420 VGPU or Asus Prime AP202.

While dual-chamber designs aren't new, triple-chamber ones like this one are. We've seen it with the humongous Geometric Future 9, but it's very much a circa 2025 phenomenon. And here's me with my shroudless Fractal Design Define R4, a case so old that I can't even find an official product page for it. Dual-chamber designs still seem pretty snazzy to me, so consider me mildly shook by triple-chamber ones like this.

Apart from the Air 5400's clever cooling gubbins, what impressed me was how easy it seemed to be to open it up and shimmy things about. Andrew Ditchburn, the Corsair rep showing me this case, was fitting and unfitting parts left, right, and centre with surprising deftness.

Give me 20 minutes and a screwdriver and I might be able to approximate the same with the R4… kinda.

All this makes me a little more excited for my next full build, whenever that might be. Probably the least favourite part of PC building, for me, was getting everything aligned and screwed into the case and looking just… okay, at the end of it. Heck even the best budget PC case, the Phanteks Eclipse G400A has a PSU shroud. Oh how times change.