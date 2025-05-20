Hyte's latest case is a bold and colorful break from today's obsession with angular and understated

Clean lines and angular edges dominate the world of PC cases today, but not over at Hyte's display at Computex 2025. The case and cooling company has put together something slightly out of time, a rounded, mesh creation called the X50.

There are actually two cases, the X50 and X50 Air, coming in at $150 and $120 respectively. The X50 received all the air time at Hyte's booth, however, coming with a 4 mm thick "laminated acoustic glass" side panel and in various colourways, including black, white, red, pink, and green. Hyte has more fanciful names for each, obvs.

The case's main schtick is the mesh front panel, lacking any sort of dust filter as Hyte claims the dust will stick to the outer holes rather than make its way inside due to their size. I'm definitely keen to see how that plays out after long-term use, and to see how much these holes affect airflow due to their size, but Hyte is pretty confident in this case, even calling it a "modern performance case".

This front panel went through heaps of iterations to get manufactured too, due to the complexity of its rounded, mesh edges and mounting. Hyte made no issue of telling me that it had only been a matter of weeks since they finalised the design and received shipments of the removeable front panel.

"We are actually using automotive grade tooling to manufacture this which has four times higher tolerances than traditional case manufacturing tooling," Ish Patel, Hyte representative, tells me.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

There's room for 3x 140 mm fans up front and a reasonably large radiator should fit here too, up to but not including a 420 mm rad. There's room for more fans in the bottom of the case, protected from sucking up dust like a hoover by a dust filter, and the twisted rear of this case has space for another fan.

In the rear, plenty of cable management, and what you might notice is the PSU mounting location at the top of the case. This might increase PSU temps a little—though we'll have to test that—but Hyte says this allows the PSU cables to fall naturally into place and makes building easier.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The white and black cases have 'bar feet' and the colourful cases have 'paw feet'.

Overall, Hyte is taking a couple risks with the X50. The lack of dust filter on the front, the PSU mounted up top, and the fact it's a bit of a risky design, out of step with today's current market, but that's not necessarily a bad thing. It's great to see something a little different in design from the usual parade of modern cases, though I do wonder for its mainstream appeal.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Computex 2025 (Image credit: Jacob Ridley) Catch up with Computex 2025: We're stalking the halls of Taiwan's biggest tech show once again to see what Nvidia, AMD, Intel, Asus, Gigabyte, MSI and more have to offer.

There's good news for Y70 and X50 fans out there, though. Hyte has put together a 120 mm, 1,500 rpm fan, the Flow FA12, in four different colourways to match its current case lineup. That's Snow White, Taro, Matcha, and Strawberry—see, I told you Hyte had more fanciful names for this stuff.

There are also PCIe 5.0 'Hyper Risers' on the way, to colour match the Y70 cases.

Hyte has put a pause on shipping some products to the US in recent months due to tariffs. While some tariffs have since been paused or adjusted, Hyte tells me that the US pricing for some of its products will still be affected for a while. I'm told that global availability and pricing is unaffected.