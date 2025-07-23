Hyte lowers prices for PC cases in the US after hiking them in response to Trump's tariffs, but innocent weebs are still paying the price

Many PC hardware manufacturers were hit pretty hard by the announcement of Trump's sky-high tariffs on goods imported into the US from around the world back in April. Hyte among them. The case company delayed orders and diverted shipments to other regions, with some prices for stocked products increasing for US customers. Well, that's mostly going back to 'normal' now.

Hyte has now announced many of its most popular cases will return to pre-tariff prices.

"Earlier this year, Hyte was forced to increase prices on our products, including our Y-series of cases, in response to current tariffs. While we continue to monitor things, the Y40, Y60, Y70, and Y70 Touch Infinite cases will see lower prices starting today," Hyte says in an update posted to its website.

Here's the list of those returning to pre-tariff prices:

Y70: $240 > $220

Y60: $200 > $180

Y40: $140 > $130

One exception being the Y70 Touch Infinite, which is reduced down to $400 today. That is a price cut, down from $440 last month, but it will still cost $20 more than it did at the start of the year.

The other exceptions being some licensed items from Hyte. This appears to mean cases such as the Person 3 Reload Y70, which had originally gone on sale for $270, but was raised to $290 and remains at that price today. Though other weeb-tastic cases such as the Silver Wolf Case Bundle are still sold at their original price.

"Unfortunately, due to processes in manufacturing, the production of all licensed items are still affected by tariffs and will not see a price reduction at this time," Hyte says.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There could be further twists to this tariff tale, as the Trump administration mulls over further tariffs with deadlines extending into August. Today, most countries still face 10% tariffs, a lowered so-called reciprocal tariff set on all countries globally at first, with some exceptions for certain goods, including semiconductors.

(Image credit: Future)

The White House recently threatened larger tariffs would resume on August 1 for named countries, including 25% on Japan and Korea and up to 40% on Myanmar and Laos. In a show of modesty, The White House 'Fact Sheet' names President Trump "the best trade negotiator in history" as a result of the tariffs his administration has rolled out over recent months.

Trump is leveraging said tariffs to ink further trade deals with many countries, including the UK and, most recently, Japan. However, the EU is yet to sign any such deal, and has stated it would put massive reciprocal tariffs on US goods should the US go ahead with its plan to tariff the EU at the beginning of August.

Essentially, we haven't seen the end of this chapter in world politics and trade yet. And as a result, Hyte is probably smart for mentioning that it will "continue to monitor things."