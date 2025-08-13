Corsair's budget-friendly chassis is back down to $105 with three ARGB fans included in the box

Corsair Frame 4000D | ATX | 3x RS ARGB fans | $125 $105 at Amazon (save $20)

With three RGB fans already installed, the Corsair Frame 4000D offers surprising value. It's even better with this regular discount applied, and it'll fit ATX mobos, full-size PSUs, and comes with plenty of cable management ties. Price check: Newegg $105

Just a few months back, I used as many Corsair parts as possible for a fresh PC build. This PC had one main goal in mind: give me a glimpse into what it's like to use Corsair's iCUE ecosystem for absolutely everything. While I ended up slightly frustrated for that reason, I came away positive about one part: the Corsair Frame 4000D.

The Frame 4000D comes in three variants: no fans, three fans, and three RGB fans. The one currently at $105 over at Amazon and Newegg (pick your poison) is the one with three RGB fans, surprisingly. Not bad for a good case with all your intake fans sorted.

But do note that even for the four ARGB 120 mm RS fans loaded in this case, you might still need one for the rear exhaust. Odd!

The Frame 4000D has some clever additions to help it stand out from the many, many PC cases in this price bracket. The 'InfiniRail' system is a way to attach varying sizes of fans to the chassis, and while it's a slightly fancy name for what is just an adjustable rail, it is pretty decent. The case supports up to 360 mm radiators on the front, side and top—though having the front and side installed can lead to some compatibility issues.

If you skip the side-mounted fans, the case has a GPU support arm built in. On the rear, lots of Velcro straps keep cables tucked away, and there's a removable mounting point for 2.5-inch SSDs or an iCUE Link System Hub. There's another of these down in front of the PSU shroud, tucked behind a frosted metal screen. I will say, the thickness of the metal used on the case does lead the PSU shroud to feel a little flimsy, though Corsair told me at Computex that it's looking to use thicker metal.

It's a good-looking case, accented by the small Corsair... stamp? It uses this extensively, on the side of the case, the rear extension slot covers, the front panel, back panel, and other Corsair products, like the RM850x I used for my build. It's a neat appearance if you match the lot, but of course, Corsair would love for you to do that.

Altogether, it's a good chassis with a few minor complaints on my part, nothing that a good discount can't fix. This $105 price tag is a fairly regular appearance, though a recent price increase saw it go back up to its full price of $125 before coming back down again. I wouldn't really buy it without the discount, just as it's so regularly going for less.