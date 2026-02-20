'Our most uncompromising keyboard ever built': Razer has unveiled a new signature edition version of its Huntsman keyboard, but I can't get over the price

News
By published

That's a lot of cash.

Razer Huntsman Signature edition on a black background
(Image credit: Razer)

Have you ever looked at Razer's Huntsman lineup of gaming keyboards and thought, "Nah, I need to pay more for this?" Well, if so, the newly-announced Signature Edition and its stronger materials may just sway you. That'll be $500, please.

The Huntsman Signature Edition officially arrives on February 22, with preorders open for the keyboard now. Razer says it "stands as a statement of precision engineering and master craftsmanship—our most uncompromising keyboard ever built."

On paper, the specs of the Huntsman Signature Edition are very similar to the Huntsman V3 Pro 8KHz but with a doubled price tag. In exchange for that extra cash, the Signature Edition offers luxury. A 6063 aluminium alloy top chassis and PVD Mirror-polished 6063 aluminium alloy bottom chassis contribute to what Razer calls "level of refinement and precision unlike any keyboard we’ve built before."

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Razer Huntsman V3 Pro 8KHz vs Razer Huntsman Signature Edition
Row 0 - Cell 0

Huntsman V3 Pro 8KHz

Huntsman Signature Edition

Full size

Yes

Tenkeyless

Switch

Analog Optical Switch Gen-2

Analog Optical Switch Gen-2

Polling rate

Up to 8,000 Hz

Up to 8,000 Hz

Wrist Rest

Yes

No

Keycaps

Double shot PBT

Double shot PBT

Price

$250

$500

Vegan leather signature box

No

Yes

Extras

5052 Aluminum Alloy Top Case

6063 aluminum alloy top chassis

PVD Mirror-polished 6063 aluminum alloy bottom chassis

PVD Mirror-polished 6063 aluminum alloy accent bar

Included swappable keycaps

You are getting rapid trigger technology with the keyboard, but, surprisingly, no Hall effect or any of the other things we've come to expect from premium keyboards. This is particularly strange when we've seen Hall effect switches in the $40 Gamakay X Naughshark NS68. We've even seen ridiculously sturdy builds and aluminium plates in the likes of the $100 Ducky Zero 6108.

Razer | Huntsman Signature Edition - YouTube Razer | Huntsman Signature Edition - YouTube
Watch On

$500 is a very tough price point for any keyboard. We tested out the similarly priced Asus ROG Azoth Extreme in 2024, and it comes with up to 8,000 Hz polling, a wrist rest, and it's even equipped with a cute OLED touchscreen. Regardless of features, that amount of money is hard to justify for anyone but the most boujee gamer, and it would be a struggle to recommend the Azoth Extreme, even with a discount. Still, if I had to pick between the two, I think Asus would likely be getting my cash.

Of course, part of the reason why Razer might want to show off expensive gear is the same reason why it brings out whacky tech at CES every year: it's good marketing. At the end of last year, Razer announced it would be bringing back the classic Boomslang gaming mouse (and charging $1,377 for it), but it's not a typical piece of gaming gear that most will buy. With only 1,337 models available, it's as much a feat of marketing as it is engineering.

Still, we won't fully know if the Huntsman Signature Edition is worth the cash until it's in our hands, but my gut says 'probably not'.

Asus ROG Strix Scope II 96 wireless keyboard
Best gaming keyboard 2026

1. Best overall:
Asus ROG Strix Scope II 96 Wireless

2. Best budget:
Gamakay x Naughshark NS68

3. Best mid-range:
Ducky Zero 6108

4. Best rapid trigger:
Wooting 80HE

5. Best wireless rapid trigger:
Keychron K2 HE

6. Best silent:
Be Quiet! Light Mount

7. Best tenkeyless:
Keychron Q3 Max

8. Best low profile:
NuPhy Air60 HE

9. Best ergonomic:
Kinesis Freestyle Edge RGB

10. Best membrane:
Roccat Magma


👉Check out our full gaming keyboard guide👈

TOPICS
James Bentley
James Bentley
Hardware writer

James is a more recent PC gaming convert, often admiring graphics cards, cases, and motherboards from afar. It was not until 2019, after just finishing a degree in law and media, that they decided to throw out the last few years of education, build their PC, and start writing about gaming instead. In that time, he has covered the latest doodads, contraptions, and gismos, and loved every second of it. Hey, it’s better than writing case briefs.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.