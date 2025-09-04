Noctua's all-in-one liquid cooler has finally received a release window in 2026, but a few fans, cases, and mice have been pushed back in the latest roadmap
That's pretty cool.
Noctua has some interesting products in the pipeline. Collaborations with other brands, slapping its fans and iconic colourway onto new products, and new inventions that we've been waiting on for a little while. The bad news is it's still a good wait for that nifty liquid cooler we were looking at earlier this year. The good news is we have a more accurate release window for it.
In May of this year, the roadmap said the black version of Noctua's NF-A12X25 G2 fans, known as Chromax Black, would be launching in Q3. That has now been pushed back to Q4 this year. That's a shame, as I know plenty of people have been waiting on these fans in a more palatable colourway. They're still the best PC fans around, even in beige, promise.
Two products we saw over at Computex, the Antex Flux Pro Noctua Edition, a new version of Flux's PC case with a wood finish on the front, and Pulsar Feinmann mouse with a fan embedded in the back, were both originally intended to launch in Q4, 2025, but will now launch in Q1, 2026.
However, the thing that I'm mostly looking forward to is the all-in-one liquid cooler. It was initially said to launch in 2026, with Noctua telling us it was aiming for an earlier launch. It seems to have hit that target, as we know it's planned for Q2 2026. This means the potential release date has gone from January 1- December 31, to April 1 - June 30.
We got a look at this cooler at Computex this year, and though it's not the long-awaited liquid thermosiphon system, it does look pretty neat. Made in collaboration with Asetek and infusing Asetek's top-performing design with Noctua's engineering skills, the pump head has a shroud that helps tackle noise with a sound-absorbing material. Noctua claims this helps reduce noise by almost 6 decibels.
Above: Photos from Computex 2025
However, there's still much we don't know about this liquid cooler just yet. Alongside not knowing the price or exact release date, it had a fan rather precariously placed on top of the pump head when we saw it, which Noctua told us was a work in progress. At the time, Noctua was working on a tighter fit between the fan and the pump shroud, though we don't have specifics on dimensions or look just yet.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
It may sound a tad redundant to point out that release windows slip, in an article pointing out that some release windows have slipped, but I still feel the need to do it anyway. Noctua hasn't committed to a specific date for its liquid cooler, or anything else here, so take those dates with a pinch of salt. The company is well known for taking testing and final checks pretty seriously, as proven by its G2 fans that took nearly a decade to release. Any issue and it'll likely push the release date further down the line for any product.
James is a more recent PC gaming convert, often admiring graphics cards, cases, and motherboards from afar. It was not until 2019, after just finishing a degree in law and media, that they decided to throw out the last few years of education, build their PC, and start writing about gaming instead. In that time, he has covered the latest doodads, contraptions, and gismos, and loved every second of it.
