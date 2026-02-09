New Intel 900-series leak suggests there are three upcoming motherboard chipsets gamers should care about

And Nova Lake is said to drop later this year.

With Intel's Nova Lake desktop CPUs expected to land later this year, we have finally got our first major leak of the motherboard chipsets to support them. The big takeaway is that they aren't all that different from the previous generation, but there now appear to be three of interest for prospective gamers.

Leaker Jaykihn took to X to post a chart with the specs of the Intel 900-series chipset, and if true, it suggests Intel has changed its naming nomenclature going forward. At the bottom end, we have the B960 and Z970, both of which offer 14 PCIe 4.0 lanes total.

Most of the specs of these two boards are similar, with two DMI Gen5 lanes to connect to the processor, one Thunderbolt 4 port, and an identical number of USB ports. The difference between the two is support for CPU overclocking—the Z970 supports it, the B960 does not, and neither support BCLK tweaking.

Intel 900-series chipset leaked specifications

Chipset

B960

Z970

Z990

Q970

W980

PCIe lanes

34

34

48

44

48

TB4 / USB4 ports

1

1

2

2

2

DMI Gen5 lanes

2

2

4

4

4

PCIe 5.0 lanes

0

0

12

8

12

PCIe 4.0 lanes

14

14

12

12

12

Sata 3.0 lanes

4

4

8

8

8

USB 2 ports

12

12

14

14

14

USB 3.2 (20 G) ports

~2

~2

~5

~4

~5

USB 3.2 (10 G) ports

~4

~4

~10

~8

~10

USB 3.2 (5 G) ports

~6

~6

~10

~10

~10

IA OC

No

Yes

Yes

No

No

BCLK OC

No

No

Yes

No

Yes

Memory OC

Yes

Yes

Yes

No

Yes

PCIe 5.0 slot lane config

1x16

1x16

1x16, or 1x8 + 2x4, or 2x8, or 4x4

1x16, or 1x8 + 2x4, or 2x8, or 4x4

1x16, or 1x8 + 2x4, or 2x8, or 4x4

PCIe 5.0 storage lane config

1x4

1x4

1x8 or 2x4

1x8 or 2x4

1x8 or 2x4

ECC

No

No

No

No

Yes

Simultaneous displays supported

4

4

4

4

4

PCIe RAID 0/1/5/10 support

No

No

Yes

Yes

Yes

SATA RAID 0/1/5/10 support

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Intel vPro + Standard Manageability

No

No

No

Yes

Yes

Historically, Intel used to use the Zx70 naming convention (like with the Z270), until AMD started doing the same with Ryzen-compatible motherboards. Intel shifted to Zx90 and Bx60 as a result, in what can only be described as a schoolyard game of 'my imaginary dinosaur is bigger than yours'. So it's a bit of a surprise that Intel appears to be going back to the Z970, which may look quite similar to any X970 motherboard from AMD.

Then, moving over to the Z990, which is the flagship chipset, we have 24 total PCIe lanes, which is the same as the Z890. Now, it uses four DMI Gen5 lanes, as opposed to eight maximum Gen4 lanes, but they offer a similar bandwidth, so there's not a distinct upgrade there. You're getting CPU OC, BCLK OC, and memory OC, as well as a large number of supported USB ports.

Previously, us gamers only really cared about the Z890 and B860 in the 800-series, there are now three worth considering: the B960, Z970, and Z990. If you are considering getting a Nova Lake chip, you will want to keep an eye on all three.

