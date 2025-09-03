The latest Lenovo leak reveals what looks to be a new long boi laptop concept—though this one is ever so slightly less ridiculous

Lenovo keeps trying to make long laptops happen. However, rather than some improbably unfurling mechanism or a bendy display, this time we're looking at a concept machine with a topsy-turvy screen.

A leak out of Lenovo has revealed a first look at a laptop with a screen that can pivot between horizontal and vertical orientations. Known as Project Pivo internally, it's said to be set for a full reveal during the IFA tech trade show in Berlin this coming weekend. An image of the concept machine was first shared by Evan Blass, who is known as something of a prolific wellspring (via Techspot).

Lenovo has a habit of showing off concept devices at trade shows, some of which are precursors to shipping products -- a la the ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 w/ rollable display -- while others will never see the light of day. At next week's IFA/Innovation Week, that concept will be a… pic.twitter.com/PMIJdowgHGAugust 28, 2025

The screen of the Project Pivo concept is anchored inside the laptop's lid, giving it a pivoting motion not too dissimilar to a separate, swish gaming monitor. I've definitely been guilty of rolling my eyes at some of Lenovo's past longboi concepts (did somebody slip in Photoshop?), but I'm looking just a little more favourably upon the Pivo.

For one, the option to quickly switch between an orientation geared for video editing to one suited for document reading is more flexibility than you get from a more typical laptop screen. That said, I'm not yet convinced the Pivo concept presents a winning alternative to, you know, plugging in a second monitor.

For some additional context, the ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 with its rollable OLED screen was a similar tech show reveal before actually enjoying a full retail release earlier this year. It cost $3,499 and is now kind of tricky to find outside occasional appearances on Lenovo's own store pages—though, judging by the price tag alone, I don't think that's because it sold especially well.

As you may expect from a leak, no retail release or MSRP has been announced for the Project Pivo. To echo Evan Blass' original tweet, there are some tech show concept machines that Lenovo shows off just for fun… and then there's the ThinkBook Plus Gen 6. In other words, it's just as well that not all concept machines are destined for retail.

That said, it seems slightly more likely to me that some niche hardware sicko out there could find a place for the Pivo, rather than a 16.7-inch tall rolling OLED screen.