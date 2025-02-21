Lenovo's leaked new foldable OLED AI laptop looks like someone has slipped with their mouse in Photoshop

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Lenovo) (Image credit: Lenovo) (Image credit: Lenovo)

If you think foldable phones are a bit too much, look away now, as a leaked Lenovo image shows off perhaps the largest foldable device I've ever seen. Think of a normal laptop, then stretch that screen to the realm of ridiculousness.

Longtime writer and leaker Evan Blass took to their private X account (via liliputing) to show off the Lenovo Thinkbook Flip AI laptop, which is the first laptop with a foldable OLED display. As you might be able to guess from that description, it looks like a normal laptop until you reach the screen, which now doubles in size.

Thankfully, the foldable aspect of this screen does mean it should look like a normal(ish) laptop when you fold one of the screens over. This is somewhat similar to the Lenovo Thinkbook Plus Gen 6 rollable laptop we saw last month, which has a screen which rolls out from the base to get larger.

As the screens are foldable, leaked imagery shows you can flip the bottom of the two screens into the keyboard, and keep the top one on for videos, presentations etc. Alternatively, you can flip the top screen to the back of your laptop and use the Thinkbook Flip as a traditional laptop (but with a screen dangling over the other side).

This would have to have plenty of software controls to avoid accidentally revealing your social media feed to whoever dares to sit opposite you in your local cafe.

One of the bigger concerns with hinged devices like this is long-term reliability. There are multiple hinges in this build, which means multiple places that could falter. We do tend to rate Lenovo's build quality but it's still a consideration should this device make it to market.

There's no word yet on how much this huge laptop will cost or what kind of components will be powering it but it bearing the Thinkbook name implies it's more designed for productivity, like coding, editing imagery, or browsing.

The leaked imagery, showing the full laptop fully extended, has a noticeable crease in the display right where the hinge between two screens sits and there has been no word just yet on exactly how far back the screen can bend.

This is not the first time we've seen a foldable device like this, with the Asus Zenbook Duo being a similar concept but the Duo is effectively two screens and a separate keyboard. Lenovo's machines appear to be all-in-one, which might make it harder to carry around but could leave room for a bit more power in that included chassis.

As these are just leaks, designs could always change or not be fully indicative of scope if the real laptop launches but my first impressions are 'huh?'. My second is 'How could I sit a webcam on that thing?'