I've just wrapped up testing with the best new PC fan I've used in a long time: Noctua's NF-A12x25 G2

After years of waiting for Noctua's greatest PC fan, we finally got our hands on it at the end of last year. Then, Noctua had to go and make us wait even longer for the 120 mm version, the NF-A12x25 G2 PWM. But not to worry, this long-awaited fan is now available. I've since put it through its paces and, unsurprisingly for the famous cooling company, it's superb.

As mentioned, this is a 120 mm fan, which serves to complement the already available NF-A14x25 G2. It spins up to 1800 RPM, which is a little on the low side compared to some of the best PC fans today, but as my testing shows that's not really something to worry about. If anything, it might be a benefit. That's because this fan manages to maintain some of, if not the highest airflow measured by my anemometer, well, ever.

At 1800 RPM, the A12x25 G2 throws out 2.2 m/s airflow, which is equal to Corsair's iCUE Link QX120 RGB running at 2400 RPM, and only roundly beaten by much faster 3,000 RPM fans. But it's down at lower RPM where things get really interesting. The A12x25 G2 manages to roundly beat all seven of today's top PC fans I've previously tested at 1200 RPM, 800 RPM, and 450 RPM. That really matters for performance within a gaming PC, as you won't often run a fan at maximum speed. More often than not, your fan runs on a curve set in your BIOS, often anywhere from 30-80%. That's where the A12x25 G2 is at its absolute best and able to shred the competition.

As for noise levels, in my testing this fan was the quietest at full whack, and very nearly the best at lower RPMs. In all instances, it was on the quiet side of those I've tested.

So, how has Noctua done it? Well, this fan has been a long time in the making. How does nearly a decade in development sound? Yeah, I reckon a few engineers pulled out their hair over this. Speaking to Noctua over the last few years, I've heard many tales of frame bending and material issues that have seen this fan, and its bigger sibling, go back to the testing phase on various occasions. Noctua played it all down as a part of the R&D process, but as the eighth year rolled in, you had to think another few rounds of tests might've killed some of its most ambitious design notes, such as the extremely small gap between fan and housing.

But the design is final now, the tip clearance is extremely tiny (0.5 mm), and the results speak for themselves.

It's impressive, though not without a few downsides. For one, if you don't like the colour brown, you're outta luck. This fan only comes in brown and beige, though a Chromax black version (all black) is on the way in 2026.

Then there's the price. At $35/€35, the A12x25 G2 ain't cheap. In fact, it's about the same price, if not more, than you might pay for a fan with RGB lighting to the nines, or even a multipack of cheaper fans.

But you are buying a degree of flexibility here. Not in colour, that's locked in and you'll be happy about it, but in how you use this fan. The level of airflow delivered by this fan is world-class, and Noctua also rates the static pressure—the important stat when it comes to fan performance when attached to a liquid cooling radiator—as 3.14 mm H20. That's high for a fan with a middling top speed such as this, though it is lower than some models designed specifically for this function. Still, as an all-round fan, the A12x25 G2 has a lot going for it. That's whether you use it for a PC case fan today and a radiator tomorrow—it comes with a six-year warranty for longer stints of use, too.

It's going to be tough to beat this one, though I'm sure we'll see many who try. That's why it's positive to see the arrival of a new class leader—it offers us something to benchmark against. Plus, as I've mentioned here, there are times when a more specialised radiator fan or more affordable fan will be required. Noctua hasn't quite managed to cover all bases with a single design just yet.

If you need something else or want to read more, our top picks from testing are laid out below.

