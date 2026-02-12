'I do not have enough self-preservation. Send help': This streamer hacked her own balance to 'feel' racing games

News
By published

"I do not approve of anyone making this themselves. I don't condone that behaviour. It's incredibly dangerous and I'm not liable."

A screenshot of a GVS device behind the ear of PerryKayal
(Image credit: PerryKaryal on Twitch)

If you aren't the type to physically lean as you play driving games but want that immersion factor, turns out you can just zap your brain to "make you fall in that direction."

Streamer, content creator, and owner of a Master's degree in psychology, PerriKaryal, recently took to TikTok to show off her latest device. It can "shift your balance by passing a current through your head in different directions controlled by a joystick."

Actually using the device for a game quickly goes awry, though. "Am I supposed to be seeing flashing lights?"

After fighting through a headache, flashing lights, and 'buzzy' vision, PerriKaryal says, "Don't do this. Don't build this. Don't make this. I do not approve of anyone making this themselves. I don't condone that behaviour. It's incredibly dangerous, and I'm not liable."

This is not our first time seeing PerriKaryal. Just last year, she took on Elden Ring: Nightreign with just her brain. Everyone uses their brain to play a game, of course, but PerriKaryal's method is a bit more literal. She used brain-computer interface software to connect to a device that measures brain activity and map it onto a virtual game pad. This is to say, for the sake of science (and content), she's no stranger to playing games with little electronic devices hooked up to her brain.

As she says in the description of her latest TikTok video, "I do not have enough self-preservation. Send help."

Secretlab Titan Evo gaming chair in Royal colouring, on a white background
Best PC gaming kit 2026

1. Best gaming chair: Secretlab Titan Evo

2. Best gaming desk: Secretlab Magnus Pro XL

3. Best gaming headset: Razer BlackShark V3

4. Best gaming keyboard: Asus ROG Strix Scope II 96 Wireless

5. Best gaming mouse: Razer DeathAdder V4 Pro

6. Best PC controller: GameSir G7 Pro

7. Best steering wheel: Logitech G Pro Racing Wheel

8. Best microphone: Shure MV6 USB Gaming Microphone

9. Best webcam: Elgato Facecam MK.2


👉Check out our list of guides👈

James Bentley
James Bentley
Hardware writer

James is a more recent PC gaming convert, often admiring graphics cards, cases, and motherboards from afar. It was not until 2019, after just finishing a degree in law and media, that they decided to throw out the last few years of education, build their PC, and start writing about gaming instead. In that time, he has covered the latest doodads, contraptions, and gismos, and loved every second of it. Hey, it’s better than writing case briefs.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.