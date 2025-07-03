This designer has created a Frankenstein's monster by strapping two Nintendo Joy-Cons onto the Framework 12 and they're letting you do the same too

Have you ever wanted to pop a pair of Joy-Cons on the side of your 12-inch laptop/tablet? Me neither, but creator Sskki_TheBlindDemon has done just that. The result is a gaming device that makes Nintendo's already quite tiny controllers look even smaller.

As shared by the official Framework X account, Sskki created a blog documenting the process, and even shared the 3D printable model schematics for the Joy-Con rail. This rail slots into the Framework 12 expansion slot, and though it's only there to hold the device, the plan is to eventually work out circuitry to have the Joy-Cons charge while plugged in.

Notably, the blog lays out potential circuitry changes by reverse engineering the charging circuit to keep the Joy-Cons charging as they play. Sskki notes, "Having custom SMD assembled PCBs is a bit too expensive for me at the moment so I decided to just make dummy Joycon holders without charging."

These only work with the Framework 12, as the 12 is also a tablet and can be used backwards. To use the entire device as a handheld, you flip it upside down so the keyboard is on the underside.

This is all possible as Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons are compatible natively with Steam, so you can use them in games with controller support. They are, of course, still prone to stick drift, and ergonomically not quite as comfortable as some full controllers, but one of the best options out there for this specific use case. Sskki says the Joy-Cons are the best pick for the amount of buttons, rumble motors, and gyro controls—though I can't imagine using gyro control with the 12-inch screen would be all that comfortable.

The railing for the Joy-Cons, with expansion card at the top (Image credit: Sskki_TheBlindDemon)

Framework's ethos of putting out laptops and PCs that are upgradable and repairable is something I admire. The Framework 12 recently received a 10/10 from iFixit, so I'm not the only one. However, the thing I like most about its modular design is how much creators have been encouraged to get weird with their designs. Just last year, someone turned their Framework 13 into a handheld gaming PC they called the Bethdeck. Sskki's design is just one of many I anticipate coming off the back of the Framework 12 launch.

What's next for this design? Well, Sskki says they want the Switch expansion rail to be slimmer, so it doesn't block adjacent expansion ports. They also want to raise the railing so the device can lie flat, as well as adding "Light channels to see the pairing LEDs". Finally, they want to implement the charging circuitry.

Sskki reports that their i5 Framework 12 "runs Hades fine", but the controller struggles with Enter the Gungeon. They also report Yakuza 0 "runs fine with lowered graphics". Hey, it's better than using a mouse and keyboard. Everyone knows real Yakuza use a gamepad.