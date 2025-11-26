The ROG Xbox Ally now has tailored per-game profiles and I never thought I'd say it but as a SteamOS user I'm quite jealous

Dare I say I'm tentatively optimistic about a Microsoft feature?

Asus ROG Xbox Ally X handheld gaming PC
The Asus ROG Xbox Ally is one of our favourite handheld gaming PCs, and it would easily sit in the top spot if it weren't for a couple of things: price, and the existence of SteamOS handhelds. On the latter front, though, Microsoft seems to be doing what it can to improve the new handheld-oriented version of Windows towards, well, handhelds, and the latest here is that it's now introduced 'Default Game Profiles.'

If you have an ROG Xbox Ally or ROG Xbox Ally X, with this update you should now be able to select profiles for different games tailored to balancing performance and battery life. Xbox says:

Asus ROG Xbox Ally X handheld gaming PC
This update can be applied via Asus Armoury Crate and then toggled on/off using the Armoury Crate Command Center Game Bar widget. So ensure you have Armoury Crate updated if you want this feature.

You can already make your own per-game profiles in Armoury Crate, but this will add an easily togglable option to give you pre-made profiles, so you have to do less tinkering yourself. There will, of course, be gamers who prefer to find the right settings themselves, but I reckon many will like the option to have Xbox do this for them.

I've been wanting such a feature out of SteamOS for a while now. I managed to achieve something similar using Decky plugin loader on the Legion Go S, but the solution I found just shows community-made tailored game settings, and I have to then implement these myself—plus it's a little janky.

In this regard then, this is one feature I think the Windows handheld experience, at least for the two Xbox devices, might be at an advantage over SteamOS handhelds. And with the Xbox full screen experience now rolling out to other Windows devices than just handhelds, we have some pretty strong evidence that Microsoft is committed to improving the platform.

