A couple of months ago, I reported that you can install the Xbox full screen experience (FSE) on other handhelds than just the new Microsoft Xbox/Asus ROG ones. And now, Microsoft is opening up FSE for more than just handhelds, saying it's "now available in preview for more Windows 11 PC form factors, such as laptops, desktops, and tablets, tailored for the PC experience."

Xbox FSE was, of course, initially designed for the ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X handhelds, and our Dave considered it a pretty big boon for the latter when he tested it. The seemingly Xbox Series X/S-inspired UI, at least on the ROG Xbox Ally X, allows you to access a bunch of different game platforms to launch games, and it runs smoother and snappier than the regular Windows environment.

As for how this translates to PC, according to Microsoft, if you have the update, you can enable it with Win + F11 and then hover over the Task View icon on your taskbar—or press Win + Tab to do the same—and select Xbox full screen experience to swap to it. In other words, it acts as another virtual desktop, which is how it works on the ROG Xbox Ally X, if memory of my brief hands-on experience serves me well.

To get the update, you need to be on the Windows Insider Preview Build 26220.7271. But even if you have the update, this feature is a gradual rollout. There will be workarounds, of course, such as the one I tried back in September using ViVeTool to try to get it set up on the Legion Go S.

That didn't exactly go well, as the controls were screwed up, and our Dave told me he had the same issue when attempting to get it running on a OneXPlayer tablet and a laptop over the weekend, as he hasn't been offered the new feature yet in the gradual roll-out.

(Image credit: Future)

It's worth noting that MSI claims its Claw devices officially support Xbox FSE, though, so Claw users might have more luck there.

I'm also not sure just how beneficial Xbox FSE will be for non-handheld devices, even if I'm gaming with a controller, which is the use case Microsoft is promoting here:

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"The Xbox full screen experience introduces a controller-navigable UI that brings an immersive, console-like experience to Windows 11 PC form factors. Designed for controller-first navigation, it provides a gaming-first, full-screen environment where players can easily browse and launch titles from across their game libraries, including most popular PC storefronts. A powerful Task Switcher enables quick movement between games and apps, delivering a seamless experience."

I can see it being useful for hooking up your laptop or PC to a TV for some couch gaming, but most PC gamers won't be using their gaming PCs and laptops on the couch. And for when I'm just sitting at my desk, I don't know whether I'd bother booting into Xbox FSE, even if I'm gaming with a controller. I can just lean forward and use my mouse.

But something doesn't have to be perfect for absolutely everyone to be a useful feature, and Xbox FSE does seem like a nice step in the right direction for Microsoft, towards what people like about SteamOS. Let's just hope that the gradual roll-out picks up a little more steam.