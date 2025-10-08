Forget the ROG Xbox Ally, for $600 this October Prime Day I'd be picking up a 1 TB Lenovo Legion Go

Save $150 Lenovo Legion Go | 1 TB SSD: was $749.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy If you want a great big screen you can enjoy at a distance—thanks to detachable controllers—the original Legion Go has your peepers covered. A real indie machine if ever I saw one. Key specs: Ryzen Z1 Extreme | 16 GB LPDDR5 | 1 TB SSD | 2560 x 1600, 144 Hz | 8.8-inch screen

Sometimes oldies are still, in fact, goldies, and nothing proves this more than the 1 TB version of the original Lenovo Legion Go going for just $600 at Best Buy in the October Prime Day sales. Here's a handheld gaming PC that still has some incredibly chompy chops and is undercutting the competition.

The competition that springs to mind most obviously at this $600 price tag is the recently announced rubbish version of the Asus ROG Xbox Ally, which is going for this price at MSRP. It's not much competition, though, because however nice the grips might be on the ROG Xbox Ally, this cannot make up for the performance difference between the two devices' processors.

The ROG Xbox Ally sports an AMD Ryzen Z2 A chip, which is essentially the same processor as the one in the Steam Deck. The Legion Go, on the other hand, rocks an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme, which has 12x RDNA 3 compute units (CUs) compared to the Ryzen Z2 A's eight RDNA 2 CUs. In other words, the Legion Go has more graphical rendering juice in it. Plus more CPU cores, but those are less important for gaming.

If you want the same level of gaming performance from the Microsoft x Asus collab, you need to go for the ROG Xbox Ally X, which is up for pre-order at a ludicrous $1,000.

That all makes this a great price for the Legion Go, and even just on its own terms, as we often see the 512 GB version going for about this price on sale, so getting the 1 TB version for $600 is great. 1 TB of storage should help with those ginormous game install sizes these days and give you that extra bit of breathing room.

I've used the Legion Go for a long time (alongside the Legion Go S) and think it still offers a heck of a lot that other handhelds don't.

The main unique thing it offers is—no, not its detachable controllers—its ginormous screen. At 8.8 inches on the diagonal it's genuinely gorgeous to look at, even at its less-than-max 1200p resolution (there's little point setting it at its max 1600p for most games). I've compared it to the Legion Go S's still-large 8-inch screen, and I can definitely tell the difference.

The downside is it's a bit heavy and its jutty grips can get uncomfortable over prolonged use. So it's a good job you can detach those controllers and slap that handheld on a desk with its kickstand down. The big screen makes that not such a silly thing to do. Heck, it's even worth playing it like that with it resting on your lap in bed.

For this price, the Legion Go is not only worth it compared against the ROG Xbox Ally—that much might go without saying—but also on its own terms and its own merits. Don't let the presence of newer iterations put you off, as it's still a cracking handheld.

