Who says affordable gaming GPUs aren't a thing anymore? Well, perhaps there's a point to be made there. It's been tough to find a good graphics card at the affordable end of the market in recent years. Still, our data shows that our readers are very interested in this $340 Asus RX 9060 XT 16 GB, and I have to compliment you all on your excellent taste.

I reviewed the XFX version of the AMD Radeon RX 9060 XT earlier this year and came away very pleased with what I found. Sure, it's not a card that lights our benchmarking sheets on fire, but it still delivers a hefty dose of gaming performance at 1080p and 1440p resolutions.

AMD banked on the idea that a GPU with 16 GB of VRAM and great 1080p/1440p performance would attract gamers' attention. Key to that metric was being able to match the RTX 5060 Ti in the benchmarks while retailing for slightly cheaper, and while the RX 9060 XT is a touch behind the Nvidia card overall in our testing, it still makes for the better buy when you factor in pricing.

This little twin-fan Asus version isn't technically priced that much lower than the MSRP, as the RX 9060 XT 16 GB was supposed to retail for around $349—but modern GPU, err, retailer pricing issues soon put paid to that. So, picking up one for $340 is still a relative bargain in 2025.

And it's worth pointing out that it's a full $90 cheaper than the lowest-priced RTX 5060 Ti 16 GB we can find at the time of writing. As a result, the little AMD card certainly stands out among our Black Friday graphics card deals right now, that's for sure.

There are other factors to consider, though, before you drop your cash on this little barnstormer. The RTX 5060 Ti is still the faster card overall in our gaming benchmarks, and while it's often significantly more expensive than the RX 9060 XT, it's also worth considering upscaling support in your buying decision.

AMD's machine-learning enhanced FSR 4 tech has been slow to roll out, while DLSS 4 and Multi Frame Generation (only supported on Nvidia cards) are now commonly found in many demanding modern games.

Plenty of games still support FSR in some form or fashion, and it generally works fine, but DLSS is still regarded as providing the best image quality. That being said, if you're simply looking for the best bang for your buck at the lower end of the graphics card market, the RX 9060 XT makes for a mean pixel-pumping machine.

Which is why we happily crowned the RX 9060 XT 16 GB as the best value graphics card, a title it holds to this day.

And personally? At this end of the market, I'd opt for the AMD card over the Nvidia—as many of you appear to be doing—and put that extra moolah towards my savings for some more RAM. It's mega-expensive at the moment, if you weren't aware. See, GPU pricing could be worse, couldn't it?