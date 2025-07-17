So much for the Amazon Prime Day sales because here's a whole bunch of different GPUs that are even cheaper than they were last week
Though admittedly, there's only one that I'd buy myself.
Let's be honest, last week's Amazon Prime Day sales were disappointing fare to those hoping for a good graphics card deal. Sure, prices came down, almost across the board, but there were very few great deals.
So when I did my weekly check of GPU prices this morning, I was pleasantly surprised by it all. Only two models (the 16 GB variants of the RX 9060 XT and RTX 5060 Ti) have gone back up in price, and almost every other card is sporting the same price as this time last week.
Bar five, that is, which have prices that are either a little bit lower or a lot bit lower. If that makes sense. Anyway, without further ado, here are the fantastic five.
GeForce RTX 5050
MSI RTX 5050 | 8 GB GDDR6 | 2560 shaders | 2617 MHz boost | $249.99 at Best Buy
Nvidia's newest member of the RTX 50-series family isn't going to win many awards. Roughly on par with an RTX 4060 (sometimes slower, sometimes faster), it's only worth considering if you must have DLSS 4. Just pay a bit more and get an RTX 5060.
RTX 5050 price check: Newegg $249.99 | Walmart $249.99 | Amazon $269.99
Kicking things off is the GeForce RTX 5050, a graphics card that we're still waiting for review samples of to test. And I also have to confess that at the beginning of Amazon Prime Week, the little Blackwell GPU sold for this exact same price. However, by the end of the week, it was a good $20 more expensive. This deal just puts things back to how they should be.
Not that I'd recommend you buy one. While it's another $50 on top, the GeForce RTX 5060 would be a far better choice, or you could browse the second-hand market for a tidy RTX 3070 Ti, which would leave it for dust in games, though you don't get any frame generation tech.
So not a great start, but don't worry, things do get better, I promise.
Arc B580
Onix Arc B580 | 12 GB GDDR6 | 2560 shaders | 2670 MHz boost | $309.99 $269.99 at Newegg (save $40)
Stocks of Intel's best GPU, the Arc B580, are finally starting to pick up. The price tag is still well above where we'd be completely happy recommending it as an essential budget purchase, even though it can be really fast in some games. This brand is relatively new to the market, but the card itself should be fine, though this deal is for the white version of the card only.
Arc B580 price check: B&H Photo $289.99 | Amazon $319.99 | Walmart $329.98
The brand might be new to you, but the GPU underneath the cooler is just the same as any other Arc B580 graphics card. That means it'll perform as well as any other Arc model, though the fact that this deal is only for this specific color might put some of you off. And there's the whole nature of Intel's Battlemage GPU and its drivers to contend with as well, which will cut down the level of interest further.
At launch, the Arc B580's performance was all over the place—sometimes ahead of an RTX 4060, sometimes behind, and sometimes constantly crashing to desktop. It's a better situation now, thanks to Intel's continuous driver releases, but there will always be games that really don't like Arc GPUs.
But there are plenty that do and when everything is working all fine and dandy, this $270 graphics card has plenty of 1080p gaming poke. Hey, at least it has 12 GB of VRAM, so nyer to the 5050 on that point.
GeForce RTX 5070 Ti
PNY RTX 5070 Ti | 16 GB GDDR7 | 8960 shaders | 2450 MHz boost | $779.99 at B&H Photo
At its $749 MSRP, the RTX 5070 Ti is a superb graphics card, but current prices are still above that mark. That said, $30 more for a standard 5070 Ti is way better than it has been since the model appeared. If you think of it as being like an RTX 4080 with DLSS 4 support, though, then it doesn't seem quite so bad.
RTX 5070 Ti price check: Amazon $789.99 | Newegg $789.99 | Walmart $789.99 | Best Buy $829.99
With the two cheap GPUs out of the way, let's mosey on over to the end of the wallet spectrum, starting with—in my not-so-humble opinion—the best of the whole bunch, a GeForce RTX 5070 Ti.
This is by far the best model out of the entire RTX 50-series lineup, and while the xx70 cards were traditionally best for 1440p gaming, the 5070 Ti can easily turn its hand to 4K. Sure, you'd want to throw on some upscaling to get higher frame rates, but you'd be doing that with more powerful GPUs anyway.
The 5070 Ti's real party trick, though, is overclocking and hoo boy, does it love a healthy dose of clock speed tweaks. If you're willing to spend time going down the undervolting rabbit hole, you can really boost things right up.
From its launch, the biggest problem with the 5070 Ti has been the price. Nvidia set the MSRP to $749, which add-in board vendors promptly ignored, with the cheapest models going for well over $850. We're not quite down to MSRP just yet, but this deal is only $30 over, and if you're happy to spend over seven hundred bucks on a GPU, what's another thirty?
Out of all these deals here, this is the one I'd go for in a flash. Mind you, if you bought one last week in the sales, you might feel a tad upset to see it $50 cheaper.
GeForce RTX 5080
MSI RTX 5080 | 16 GB GDDR7 | 10752 shaders | 2655 MHz boost | $1,409.99 $1,299.99 @ Newegg (save $110)
Yes, it's $300 over Nvidia's MSRP for the RTX 5080. That's just how things are at the moment. It's arguably not worth the money, either, as the RTX 5080 isn't that much faster than the RTX 4080 it replaces. You do get the full DLSS 4 suite, including Multi Frame Generation, but you're better off waiting until prices become more sensible.
RTX 5080 price check: Best Buy $1,299.99 | Walmart $1,299.99 | Amazon $1,379.99 | Best Buy $1,399.99
I really want to like the GeForce RTX 5080. I've used one on and off in a test rig for a good while, and it's genuinely a fast and capable graphics card. Taken in isolation, I can't imagine anyone being disappointed with how well it runs. The problem is that this card doesn't exist in a universe entirely by itself, and compared to the last-gen RTX 4080 and RTX 4080 Super, it's a miserable upgrade.
And just as with the RTX 5070 Ti, it's been sold since launch with a vastly over-inflated price tag. Technically, this deal is lower than those during Amazon Prime Day week (what a stupid name...day...week...pick one, Amazon) by a not-insignificant $100, but it's still way too much money to be spending on a graphics card. Certainly not while the RTX 5070 Ti exists, at least.
Still, at least it's not an RTX 5090.
GeForce RTX 5090
Zotac RTX 5090 | 32 GB GDDR7 | 21760 shaders | 2407 MHz boost | $2,499.99 @ Newegg
With the likelihood of the RTX 5090 ever being sold at a normal price roughly being zero, you're left with options like this one if you really must have the most powerful gaming graphics card money can buy. It's astonishingly fast, but oh boy, that price tag...
RTX 5090 price check: Amazon $2,599.99 | B&H Photo $2,699.99 | Best Buy $2,749.99 | Walmart $2,799.99
Well, what can I say here? We all know about the GeForce RTX 5090's capabilities; we know it sports a monstrous amount of VRAM, packs a ridiculous number of shaders, and eats electrical energy like almost nothing else. All 5090 graphics cards, bar Nvidia's Founders Edition model, are comically huge and swallow the volume inside your PC case like a GPU black hole.
Even the MSRP is ludicrous, weighing in at $1,999. However, that only applies to the Founders Edition, and every other 5090 variant has been way more expensive. So how on Earth can this be a 'deal' if you're paying 25% more for the behemoth? Well, it's a deal in the sense that this is the cheapest RTX 5090 around or rather, it's cheaper than it was by the end of Prime week. Sorry, Day. Ugh, last week.
Fun-fact trivia time. Did you know that this isn't the most expensive gaming graphics card that Nvidia has ever released? Launched in 2014, the dual-GPU GeForce GTX Titan Z had an asking price of $2,999. So did the Titan V in 2017, though arguably that wasn't really a gaming card. The 2018 Titan RTX looked positively cheap by comparison as it cost a mere $2,499.
Anyway, so yes. The RTX 5090. Stupidly big, stupidly powerful, and stupidly expensive. Perhaps the perfect graphics card for today's world, right?
