One of tech's best leaker drops the GPU specs for the RTX 5080 Super, likely confirming that 24GB VRAM update

It's been a hefty year for graphics card launches with both Nvidia and AMD releasing their heavy hitters upon the market. That is if you can get your hands on one. To offer some respite to this, we've been looking forward to the upcoming rumoured launch of Nvidia's RTX 5080 Super. Given Nvidia's previous release tendencies, we expected to see this card launch before the years' end. This is looking increasingly likely, as a prominent tech leaker has posted the likely specs of the upcoming card.

Over on the social media formerly known as Twitter, or X, kopite7kimi has once again looked into their crystal ball to reveal the specs of an unreleased card. In what is certainly not a tweet, the famed leaker posted "GeForce RTX 5080 Super, PG147-SKU35, GB203-450-A1, 10752FP32, 256-bit GDDR7 24G 32Gbps, 400+W" giving us a little taste at what we can expect when the card launches.

GeForce RTX 5080 SuperPG147-SKU35GB203-450-A110752FP32256-bit GDDR7 24G 32Gbps400+WMay 20, 2025

What we're seeing here points at an overclocked RTX 5080 which is about what we expected. We see a slight upgrade with the Blackwell architecture with the 450 likely being a newer iteration over the normal card. The Cuda core is looking the same but the big upgrade here is looking to be the VRAM. Your standard RTX 5080 sports 16 GB of 30 Gbps VRAM while this new card is boasting 24G at 32Gps, which should be a nice upgrade. Of course, all this has also bumped the wattage up from 360 to a 400 W power supply.



This is all about inline with what we expected, but it's worth remembering that this isn't an official source, so take it with as many grains of salt as you please. It does put more weight behind the idea that we'll definitely be seeing some sort of upgrade on the 5080 which features the 24 GB of VRAM. Given how well these Blackwell cards overlock, this little upgrade makes a lot of sense. It'll be interesting to see how these cards perform with the additional heft.

That is of course, if you can get your hands on them in the first place. It can be hard going out there to nab a new GPU, let alone at the appropriate MSRP. Having the Supers join the market will hopefully add to overall supply and give people a few more options, but there's still a lot up in the air. Between general shortage and Trump's Tariff's there's a lot that remains to be seen about pricing and availability of these upcoming cards, but we'll be sure to keep our eyes out and let you know.