Colorful launches quirky Meow series GPUs with a bright orange RTX 5050 covered in cats

One of the most aesthetically interesting GPU brands around has just released two new cards that are as confusing as they are bright orange. Spotted by VideoCardz, Chinese manufacturer Colorful has debuted the new Colorfire Meow cards which feature Nvidia's RTX 5050 series in all its orange glory. More baffling is that alongside this a 5050 has also been added to its iGame Ultra lineup of GPUs.

If you're like me, you're probably wondering, why? Nvidia recently surprised us all with the announcement of the RTX 50 series which hit a bit sooner than leaks had let us expect. Since then they've been a bit of a head scratcher of a card, boasting what look like 40 series specs but with DLSS 4 allowing for Nvidia's enhanced AI computing capabilities. I guess these are likely to be the cheapest cards you'll ever find to run the new impressive tech with multi frame generation but it still seems like an odd addition to the iGame Ultra series.

Well, the Colorfire Meow lineup is supposed to be a bit experimental for Colorful, focussing on cards that aren't quite what you'd expect to see. That little bit of safe distancing between its core brand has led to the Meow series being some of the most unique looking cards around, and that includes these new RTX 5050s.

The iGame Ultra variant comes in both two and three fan options. It's based all in white and features graffiti style pink highlights and details. If you caught a look at the iGame Ultra RTX 5080 the brand was showing off earlier this year, then these look super similar.

The Colorfire Meow card makes more sense. As the first in the series, it's gone all out with white chassis that feature what look like embossed prints of "Meow" and cat heads all over. This is topped off by two orange fans loudly sitting front and centre on the GPU. This card only comes with the dual fan option, and as such is small enough to work with most cases. I can't deny, the overall look is a pretty cute little guy.

Colorful claim that its Meow series of hardware works best together for increased cooling, and as it's all supposedly budget friendly this could make for some cute little and hopefully affordable builds. We'll also have to hope these RTX 50's won't need to be taped to a motherboard.

As we weren't expecting to see Nvidia's RTX 5050s until July, and haven't had a chance to go hands on, we can only speculate as to how good these cards will be. The specs paint a picture of something slightly less powerful than an RTX 4060, which is a hard sell for a new GPU. Still, we've seen DLSS4 work magic so maybe these cards will be worth it, beyond your chance at those vibrant orange fans.