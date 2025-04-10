This Ryzen 7 9700X, GeForce RTX 5070 gaming PC is the cheapest I've seen this week, which might not stay that way for long

AVGPC Whirlwind | RTX 5070 | Ryzen 7 9700X | 32 GB DDR5-6000 | 1 TB SSD | $1,699 at Newegg

With graphics card prices all over the place right now, it's hard to get a really great deal on a new gaming PC sporting an Nvidia RTX 50-series GPU. But this is one of the cheapest ones around and it packs plenty of punch thanks to its great CPU and RAM combination.



Price check: Amazon $1,689.99 (CyberPowerPC model with a slower CPU)

If you're in the market for a new gaming PC before all the prices go really haywire and you want one that will last you for many years, then you'll want one that sports one of AMD or Nvidia's latest graphics cards—a Radeon RX 9070-series or GeForce RTX 50-series. Unfortunately, even the prices for system builders are somewhat variable, so finding a new desktop PC with a Blackwell or RNDA 4 GPU can be tricky.

Enter stage left this nice rig from AVGPC, with a Ryzen 7 9700X CPU, 32 GB of fast DDR5-RAM, and a GeForce RTX 5070 for $1,699 at Newegg. Sure, that's not exactly cheap and it wasn't all that long ago when you could pick up an RTX 4070 rig for considerably less money, but those deals are a thing of the past.

But let's go through just what you are getting for your money. First of all, that Ryzen 7 9700X processor. It's one of AMD's latest generation of chips (technically, chiplets) underneath the cooler, and as with all Ryzen 7 models, it has eight cores, supporting up to 16 threads, with a boost clock of 5.5 GHz. It's a very capable processor and we rate it as the best mid-range CPU you can buy right now.

All Ryzen processors love fast RAM and here you're getting 32 GB worth of DDR5-6000, the sweet spot for AMD chips. There's no indication of what timings the RAM kit uses, so it might not be the snappiest memory around, but you're getting plenty of it at least.

Handling all of the rendering duties is a GeForce RTX 5070. It's arguably not the best model in Nvidia's RTX 50-series but that's mostly because it's not hugely faster than the RTX 4070 Super, but in its favour, you're getting the full suite of DLSS 4 upscaling and frame generation technologies. The latter, in games that support MFG (Multi Frame Generation), is a remarkable thing in action, greatly boosting frame rates for barely any noticeable increase in input lag.

Naturally, for this price sector, you're only getting 1 TB of storage, in the form of a PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. Fortunately, the motherboard will support one or two further SSDs (it's hard to tell exactly how many) and I'd be tempted to drop a fast 2 TB drive in there for my Steam library.

Heat is handled by a large 360 mm AIO liquid and three RGB 120 mm fans, though the big CPU cooler is a tad over-the-top for the Ryzen 7 9700X as it sips power thanks to its 65 W TDP. The case looks a little cheap in places but I like the fact that there is plenty of ventilation at the bottom and the LCD panel is a nice touch.

At a dollar shy of $1,700 this AVGPC desktop gaming PC certainly isn't a budget offering but you're getting lots of capable hardware, and taking everything into account (especially just how volatile PC hardware prices are at the moment with tariffs causing such uncertainties), you could do a lot worse than this.