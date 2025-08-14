Save $850 on this RTX 5070 Ti gaming PC and get all the power, memory, and storage you'll need for years to come

Cooler Master TD5 Pro | Core Ultra 7 265K | RTX 5070 Ti | 32 GB DDR5-6000 | 2 TB SSD | $2,699.99 $1,849.99 at Newegg (save $850)

Sure, it's not packing the best gaming CPU you can buy, but the rest of the specs are all really top-notch. You'll struggle to find an RTX 5070 Ti gaming PC with this much power, memory, and storage for the money. Read more ▼

Even if you're relatively new to the world of PC gaming, you surely will have heard of Cooler Master. As the name suggests, it's a company with a long history of making really great CPU coolers, cases, power supplies, and other bits and bobs.

What you might not be aware of is that Cooler Master also makes prebuilt gaming PCs, and that's exactly what's on offer here. And it's genuinely a very good offer: an RTX 5070 Ti rig, with a Core Ultra 7 265K processor, 32 GB of DDR5-6000, and a 2 TB SSD for $1,850 at Newegg.

At first glance, you might not think it's such an amazing deal. After all, Intel's Core Ultra 200S range of CPUs isn't the best you can buy for gaming. However, it's the whole package that's important here.

For example, you could buy an RTX 5070 Ti gaming PC with a Ryzen 7 7800X3D CPU, but it's more expensive ($1,900 at Newegg) and only comes with 1 TB of storage. You could choose a cheaper option, such as an RTX 5070 Ti paired with a Ryzen 5 7600X for $1,800 at Newegg, but it only has 16 GB of RAM and a 1 TB SSD.

I don't know about you, but if I'm going to be spending a big pile of cash on a new PC, I'd want the overall specs to be as strong as possible, and this Cooler Master deal hits that nail right on the head. The Core Ultra 7 265K isn't a bad CPU, it's just not as strong in games as an equivalent AMD Ryzen 9000-series, but it is a solid all-round processor.

(Image credit: Cooler Master)

The GeForce RTX 5070 Ti is arguably Nvidia's best model in its whole Blackwell range. Still very expensive, of course, but not as bad as the RTX 5080 and 5090. It'll also handle 1440p ray-traced gaming with ease, plus even 4K with a spot of upscaling.

These two components are backed up with plenty of fast RAM, a sensibly-sized SSD for all your games, a big CPU cooler and lots of RGB fans to handle all the heat—even the case doesn't look too bad.

Perhaps the only thing you can pick at is the 750 W PSU. That's enough for the 265K+5070 Ti combination, but if you're planning on upgrading the GPU to something even more potent in the future, you may need to invest in a PSU with a higher power limit.

But that's it. Everything else is exactly what I'd want for $1,850. Why, thank you very kindly, Cooler Master.