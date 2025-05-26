Samsung's 49" Odyssey curved gaming monitors are on sale for memorial day, and come with a bonus 27" QHD screen for free

Infront of every good gaming rig is an excellent monitor, ready to show off what all that graphical capability can do. Or at least there should be. There's not a tonne of point to having a wizbang system if you don't get to see the results in all its glory. If your screen isn't matching up with your machine then all that computing work is going to waste.



Thankfully memorial day sales are here to help, and one of the best deals I've spotted on monitors over this weekend has to be over at Samsung. Not only are they throwing discounts on the 49" Odyssey screens, but they'll throw in a second monitor usually priced at $300 to go with it. So if you were saving up for one shiny new gaming monitor, why not check these out and potentially grab two for less than the regular price of one.

49” Odyssey G95C Curved Gaming Monitor

49” Odyssey G95C Curved Gaming Monitor | $1300 $800 at Samsung + Free 27" Odyssey G55C (save $800)

Samsung's 49" Odyssey G9 gaming screen is a sight to behold. The huge 49" curved panel helps create incredible immersion thanks to the 1000R curve. One of the biggest downsides to this screen had to be the high pricetag, but these memorial day offers help make this a deal worth grabbing.

When we reviewed this screen one of the very few downsides listed aws the high price tag. Sometimes you do have to put down a fair chunk of cash to get a quality piece of kit. Fortunately, with the memorial day sales and the extra 27" screen thrown in, there's little to detract from this deal.

But we should also warn you, this screen is huge. 49" doesn't sound that big when you think in terms of TVs, but for a monitor you're only a few feet away from it's a big deal. This plus the 100R curve creates a really immersive, but slightly intimidating experience.

49” Odyssey OLED G95SD Gaming Monitor

49” Odyssey OLED G95SD Gaming Monitor | $2,200 $1,900 at Samsung + Free 27" Odyssey G55C (save $500)

If the previous 49" Odyssey isn't quite good enough for you then this might be the screen you're dreaming of. It's a huge upgrade with a glorious OLED panel and smart features. Plus this one supports G-Sync at 240 Hz to really make that hardware sing.

If you've got the cash to drop on one of the fanciest monitors around then this deal is great bang for buck at the moment. It's not common to see these screens go for under $2,000 let alone come with a little buddy at no extra cost.

The OLED G9 not only has those glorious blacks but uses HDR to the full capacity to really show them off. This combined with G-Sync support as well as a smooth 240Hz display should make clicking on heads easier and more beautiful than it's ever been before.

One thing to know about these is in our review we found the pixel density a little bit lacking. Otherwise this is a stunning piece of kit well worthy of any gamers desk.

49” Odyssey OLED G91SD Gaming Monitor

49” Odyssey OLED G91SD Gaming Monitor | $1,600 $1,300 at Samsung + Free 27" Odyssey G55C (save $600)

The midrange option of the three on Samsung's sale, this screen offers dual QHD visuals at a 144Hz refresh rate. It's also quite capable with HDR, and AMD FreeSync support. This monitor represents a really nice middle ground of the three on offer, and of course still comes with that little 27" friend for all your dual monitor needs.

Calming down from the highs of the previous monster, the G91SD represents the middleground amongst these offers. You get a bunch of the solid gaming features such as QHD screen with a 5120 x 1440 resolution. Plus you get HDR which should look great with this OLED panel.

There's no G-Sync here but you do get AMD's FreeSync, and while it's a step down from the majestic 240Hz of the previous model, this screen performs at a very respectable 144Hz refresh rate.