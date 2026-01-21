4K Save $20 Innocn 27G1V: was $199.99 now $179.99 at Amazon This Innocn has become the new floor for how little I would actually pay for a 4K 144 Hz monitor before I get a little worried. Luckily, this one doesn't cheap out in its response time or refresh rate either. If you want something budget-oriented for your presumably not budget graphics card, this is a solid choice. Key specs: 27-inch | 4K | 144 Hz | 1 ms | IPS

4K gaming has historically been somewhat unattainable for the average gamer, thanks to the cost of both the monitor and the hardware to run it. Though gaming PCs are getting more expensive, 4K gaming monitors have become, dare I say, downright reasonable these days.

If you're looking to make the upgrade, you can pick up the Innocn 27G1V, and all 27 inches of its 4K panel for just $180 right now at Amazon. This is $20 off its retail price, the lowest price I've seen on it so far, and not that far from even 1080p prices.

Join us on WhatsApp for daily deals, direct to your phone.

Despite its reasonable price, the specs aren't too low either. 144 Hz refresh rate is solid, and the 1 ms response rate is about average for a gaming monitor. 27 inches is somewhat on the smaller side, but it's not so small that it can't serve as your primary monitor. Still, I'd say 27 inches is at its best in a dual monitor setup. I know, because that's what I have at home.

At a peak of 400 nits of brightness, the 27G1V is a little on the darker side. I also wouldn't expect the highest quality stand for the price. However, those are decent compromises to make at such a reasonable price point.

Though we haven't got our hands on this specific monitor, we have tested out solid Innocn panels before (like the 40C1R), and Innocn regularly has a spot in our roundup of the best monitor deals every week.

This week, the 27G1V is the cheapest 4K choice on the entire list. The nearest in price is an extra $50 for the MSI MAG 275UPD. For the extra cash, you are getting dual resolutions and a higher refresh rate, but my money would be on the Innocn instead.

Naturally, the biggest consideration you have to make is whether 4K is right for you. You will want a relatively beefy rig (and likely some help from upscaling and frame generation) to actually run your games at the monitor's native resolution. If you are still working with a moderate PC, you can pick up a snappier 1080p panel for less money (here's looking at you, MSI MAG 255XFV).

Still, if you've been lucky enough to grab yourself a tasty RTX 50-something card and enough RAM to make a PC builder weep, 4K is a worthwhile investment—and that's especially true when it fetches less than $200.