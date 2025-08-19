Asus' new monitor brings tandem OLED into the fray and promises brighter panels with a whopping 60% increased lifespan

OLED monitors are an envy of mine. That's why it comes naturally for me to sit behind my IPS screen and point out some of the still-remaining flaws of the tech, namely burn-in and low brightness. But on this front, Asus might have an answer in the form of tandem WOLED monitors such as in the just-announced ROG Strix OLED XG27AQWMG.
Asus explains that this technology "splits the light emitting layers from three into four, separating the yellow layer into two distinct red and green layers. This eliminates the need for colour filters, which comes with a number of benefits."
To get to the point, it should mean brighter panels with less risk of burn-in. These two benefits are actually linked because, as I've written about before, prior to this tandem tech there wasn't really a way to have bright screens without risking burn-in.
Asus says the new tandem OLED tech it's using should allow for 15% higher peak brightness plus 25% wider colour volume. Not only that, though, but because it's more efficient at emitting light, the company is claiming "60% longer lifespan than previous-gen WOLED monitors."
The ROG Strix OLED XG27AQWMG the company was showing off earlier also has a "Neo Proximity Sensor" which turns the monitor off when you move away from it and back on when you return. This should help with OLED burn-in, and I'm not sure whether that 60% figure is with this factored in, or whether it's down to the tandem tech alone.
The XG27AQWMG is also rated to 280 Hz at 1440p QHD with the usual low OLED response time, so no worries on that front.
Based on all this, it looks like we might be dealing with this LG WOLED panel that Asus is using here, and it's certainly the same tech that LG outlined a few months ago.
The figures Asus is quoting certainly seem promising for OLED monitors given their two main issues of brightness and life span, and it certainly looked very shiny when I feasted my eyeballs on it. But we'll have to wait for more extensive hands-on testing to figure out if it's all as game-changing as it sounds.
Jacob got his hands on a gaming PC for the first time when he was about 12 years old. He swiftly realised the local PC repair store had ripped him off with his build and vowed never to let another soul build his rig again. With this vow, Jacob the hardware junkie was born. Since then, Jacob's led a double-life as part-hardware geek, part-philosophy nerd, first working as a Hardware Writer for PCGamesN in 2020, then working towards a PhD in Philosophy for a few years while freelancing on the side for sites such as TechRadar, Pocket-lint, and yours truly, PC Gamer. Eventually, he gave up the ruthless mercenary life to join the world's #1 PC Gaming site full-time. It's definitely not an ego thing, he assures us.
