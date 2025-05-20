ASRock outs new 400 Hz 1440p gaming monitor and we're hopeful the price is going to be punchy

ASRock is claiming a "first" with its new PG27QFW2A gaming monitor, which we've just spotted on the show floor at Computex. The novelty in question is its 400 Hz refresh. If you're thinking that we've seen 480 Hz before, even 500 Hz and 600 Hz-plus, you're right. But not specifically 400 Hz from an IPS panel.

If that seems like a somewhat academic distinction, well, ASRock has form when it comes to good gaming monitors at decent prices. Moreover, 400 Hz is getting on some and will be plenty fast enough for all but the most demanding esports types.

What's more, this is a 27-inch 1440p model. So, it's a decent all rounder you could use for all types of gaming, plus general computing duties, and not just one-trick panel for high frame rates in online shooters that's rubbish at everything else.

The panel is rated at 400 nits and comes with entry-level DisplayHDR 400 certification and it's good for 93% coverage of the DCI-P3 gamut. So, it's a solid all-round proposition.

For inputs, you get a pair of HDMI 2.1 sockets, plus DisplayPort 1.4 and a USB-A hub. For the record, there's no USB-C and thus no single-cable connectivity for laptops. But you do get a 3.5mm audio jack plus a Wi-Fi antenna. So, it's pretty thoughtfully kitted out for gamers.

Actually, that's typically the case with ASRock gaming panels. They tend not to bother with pointless frills, focussing on the stuff that actually matters. And that usually means price points you can get on board with.

The one bit of information we don't have, however, is the pricing. But we hope, perhaps even expect, it will be pretty punchy in typical ASRock style.

The company also has a slew of further gaming panels at Computex, but none that are actually new. Probably our pick is the ASRock Phantom Gaming PG032UFS, which I featured recently as a particularly good deal.

It's a 32-inch 4K model using LG's WOLED panel tech, 240 Hz refresh at 4K, plus a 480 Hz 1080p mode. And it's yours for $820 on Newegg, which is still a chunk of change, but pretty attractive for this class of display.

Anywho, stay tuned for more head-turning display spots from Computex. We'll be posting everything interesting from the show floor.