A massive $370 has been knocked off the price of our new favorite ultrawide OLED gaming monitor and it's a 240 Hz curved beauty

I'll admit, I'm often tempted by ultrawide gaming monitors. While I haven't made the leap just yet, every time I see a good one (particularly if it's an OLED), a small but insistent part of me yearns for it to grace my desk. Enter the Gigabyte MO34WQC2, a QD-OLED stunner that I've just spotted with a huge $370 knocked off the price at Newegg.

I've stood in front of this very display, and yep, it gave my wallet palpitations. Our reviewer, Kizito, had much the same impression, describing the panel as "glorious". Plus, with a 240 Hz refresh rate, it's got tons of headroom for those of you who love your fast-paced multiplayer games. Or those with an RTX 50-series GPU who don't mind using Multi Frame Generation for the demanding stuff.

Anyway, while we've just added this screen in as our new best ultrawide OLED gaming monitor pick (a much-coveted spot, let me tell you), it's not all roses. The design of the frame and the stand leaves a little to be desired, the speakers are rubbish, and the USB-C power is limited to 15 W.

Oh, and it's normally too expensive. Knocking the price down to $700, however, really evens the odds.

So, why do you want a good QD-OLED panel like this one? Well, vibrant colors, inky blacks, all of those OLED cliches—they all make sense when you've seen it in person. This monitor comes with a wide array of presets, too, so configuring it should be a very simple affair, whether you want to make the most of its 99% DCI-P3 coverage for accurate video and photo editing, or crank the settings up for a more saturated-yet-gorgeous viewing experience.

The HDR rating isn't that exciting, being HDR400 True Black certified, but we found it to look so good in SDR mode the high dynamic range stuff isn't really necessary. You also get a decent range of ports, equating to two HDMI 2.1 sockets, a DisplayPort 1.4 connection, USB-C with DP Alt Mode (again, unfortunately limited to 15 W) and a smattering of USB 3.2 downstream cable-swallowers.

It's a new thing, I'm trying it out. Plus, it supports FreeSync Premium Pro, and like most OLEDs, comes with a fast-as-you-like GTG response time—0.03 ms, as is right and proper.

So, do I want one? Yes. Should you consider one? Absolutely, especially at this price. Gigabyte gaming monitors have a habit of dropping to very reasonable levels, and this one looks to be no exception. Hold me back, someone. I'm not going to be able to resist a great ultrawide forever.