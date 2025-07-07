The best gaming mouse I've ever tested is just $85 for Prime week but Jeff's going to be upset when he gets back off honeymoon to see the better Razer gaming mouse is only 98 cents more at GameStop

Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro | 30000 DPI | 750 IPS | 70 G | 8000 Hz | 63 g | $149.99 $85.98 at GameStop (save $64.01)

Although it's aimed at esports players, the DeathAdder V3 Pro is a fantastic mouse for all games. Turn down the settings to something less frantic and enjoy its peerless speed and accuracy. Price check: Amazon $89.99

Razer's DeathAdder V3 HyperSpeed is the best wireless gaming mouse I've ever tested. It doesn't have the all-out specs of its sibling, the V3 Pro, but we reckon it's the best gaming mouse overall, thanks to its affordable price.

And in the Amazon Prime Day sales, you can pick one up for just $85 at Amazon. Cheers, Jeff. Only one teeny problem: you can pick up a Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro—the higher spec version of the HyperSpeed—for $85.98 at GameStop. That's just 98 cents more expensive. Oopsy.

On paper, the V3 Pro might sound like it's just too hardcore for most gamers. Its sensor boasts a maximum DPI of 30,000, along with a maximum speed and acceleration of 750 IPS and 70 G, respectively. Razer's HyperSpeed wireless dongle lets you set the polling rate all the way up to 8,000 Hz, and that one tips the scales at a mere 63 grams.

The thing is, you don't have to use it with every setting maxed out. You can easily turn down the DPI—either with the button in the base or via Razer's Synapse app—and you'll get a longer battery lifespan if you select a lower polling rate.

All that makes it a near-perfect gaming mouse, though its distinct shape means it's for right-handers only. The other fly in the ointment is the price tag, coming in normally at $150.

Well, huzzah for sales, because at two cents under $86, not only is the DeathAdder V3 Pro cheaper than it is at Amazon, but it's practically the same price as the V3 HyperSpeed. In other words, what used to be an easy choice (pick the HyperSpeed over the Pro) is still an easy choice, just the other way around (pick the Pro over the HyperSpeed).

Looks like Jeff's gonna have to go back to the drawing board on this one.