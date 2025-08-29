New Logitech leak points to an MX Master 4 with haptic feedback and I think it could actually be useful

If you play with a Sony DualSense controller or Meta Quest 3, you're probably very familiar with haptic feedback by now. It is practically unheard of for mouse and keyboard players, though, yet recent leaks suggest Logitech could be employing the rumbly tech.

According to Winfuture, the new Logitech MX Master 4 has haptic feedback "to provide feedback on actions such as changing computers, adjusting the cursor, and similar actions". It seems that, instead of being used to heighten immersion in games, it has a much plainer, but likely more productive, use.

A physical response means that you don't have to check when you've made adjustments, and it makes it easier to spot when you've done so by accident. You can reportedly change the intensity of the vibrations from within the Logitech Options + app, should it be a bit too harsh for you.

Haptic feedback has been more of a gaming thing for some time, because of how immersive it can make games feel, and we likely haven't seen them in mouse and keyboard because of the chance of your desk rumbling. To employ feedback in the same way controllers do would require a much greater rumble. And if you've ever left a controller sitting on a desk while you get shot, you will know why that's not the best idea.

The Logitech MX Master 3S, the last MX Master mouse, launched in June 2022, so it's been a long time coming for an upgrade to this little strange-thumbed rodent. The MX Master series is designed for productivity with light clicks and two scroll wheels built into the side. For coders, this means being able to scroll through lines of code quickly and without even moving your hand position.

(Image credit: Future)

This is not Logitech's first time putting any sort of feedback in a mouse, but it is Logitech's first one in some time. The iFeel was an optical wired mouse from 2000 that employed feedback. With a whopping DPI of 800, this little rodent looks very of its era.

Winfuture also claims that the new MX Master 4 has a "new, more durable, slightly textured surface", which should make it easier to clean, too. The report claims Logitech will be implementing a new "Actions Ring" function, which is an overlay near the thumb rest that can be customized to perform certain actions from within Logitech's software. It will also reportedly get quieter clicks and a Darkfield sensor that goes up to 8000 DPI.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Finally, Winfuture claims that the Logitech MX Master 4 will have up to 70 days of battery life and will launch on September 30, 2025 for €130. US pricing is not given, but that equates to around $151. The MX Master 3S is currently on sale for $100, with the Mac variant coming in at $120.

That does appear to be a hefty price increase, so we'll have to hope it's a big enough improvement over the last mouse to justify the cost.