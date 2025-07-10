My favorite ambidextrous mouse out there has just hit its lowest ever price this Prime Day (but only if you pick the flashy colors)

Logitech G Pro 2 Lightspeed | Hero 2 Sensor | 44k DPI | 80 g | $129.99 $104.49 at Amazon (Prime Members only, save $25.50)

If you've used the previous Logitech G Pro model, then this one will feel very familiar to you—but that's not necessarily a bad thing. Keeping its classic shape, this squeaker is souped up with the new Hero 2 sensor, capable of a max DPI of 44k and an IPS of 888. Price check: Best Buy $109.99

I got the chance to test out this mouse thoroughly for my Logitech G Pro 2 Lightspeed review last year, and it's an undeniably impressive bit of kit. However, it's a more incremental upgrade over the standard Logitech G Pro. At its current price point, though, that extra cash is worth it for the upgraded Hero 2 sensor.

If you are on the lookout for an upgrade, you can get the Logitech G Pro 2 Lightspeed for just under $105 right now. The pink and white models are both available at this price, and the black model can be purchased for $110. If you like a slightly more vibrant look, you're in luck. This is only available for Prime members, but if you're not a member, you can get a free 30-day trial right now.

👉Shop all the Prime Day deals on Amazon👈

Coming equipped with the Hero 2 sensor, offering a DPI of 44K and an IPS of 888, this is an impressive beast in a very cute and small frame. At 80 g, it's got enough weight to feel comfortable in the hand, but it also didn't feel so light that I was worried about the wind knocking it off my desk.

Unlike the Pro x Superlight 2 and Superlight 2 Dex, the G Pro 2 Lightspeed is a truly ambidextrous mouse. It's asymmetrical with two extra buttons on each side. These buttons can be replaced with panels, which means, if you're left-handed, you can simply remove the buttons on the left-hand side. The same is true for right-handed users.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future / Logitech) (Image credit: Future / Logitech)

I have two central critiques I levied at this mouse when I got my hands on it last October. The first is that Logitech's software is not good, to put it lightly. Though I have run into some problems since, I'm happy to report it's much more stable now. The other critique is that the G Pro 2 isn't that much different to the standard G Pro (other than the upgraded sensor). This is still true, of course, but on sale, the G Pro 2 Lightspeed makes a lot more sense to pick over its predecessor.

In Mouse Testor results, I found the sensor to perform admirably, being both consistent and capable of keeping it with speedy movements. I found it to work well at handling twitch shooters like Counter-Strike 2, but it also handled the fine-tuned movement needed for the likes of Such Art.

With a battery life of up to 95 hours, and a comfortable feel, this is a solid all-around gaming mouse, and one that I've used for days of both gaming and productivity work extensively.