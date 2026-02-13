Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Yes, this is another Superstrike story, I know, but this one's here to rebuff the naysayers, as Logitech's induction switch gaming mouse has just won a Guinness World Record (via TalkEsport). Or, rather, pro Valorant gamer Yiğit Arslan, AKA Yigox, has won it using the Superstrike.
One thing I've noticed a lot over the past week of web-wide Superstrike coverage is that pretty much every publication, influencer, and pro gamer that's had their hands on it is singing the mouse's praises, myself included. Yet there's still a vocal minority decrying this as shilling for a gimmicky product.
Öncelikle bana bu fırsatı tanıyan @LogitechG ve @FUTesportsgg a teşekkür ediyorumDünya rekortmeni olduk 🥷 pic.twitter.com/M2ybVkEQBnFebruary 10, 2026
And listen, I get it, there's so much in the PC gaming peripheral industry that is beyond superfluous—from unnecessarily high DPIs to 8K polling—but this really isn't one of them. Sometimes the hype is real.
The ability to click with such a light touch, thanks to low actuation, and then click again right away because of rapid trigger, has already improved my in-game performance. It hadn't at the time of writing my review, which is why I called it more of a promise of future improvements, but I'm starting to see and feel the improvement already, after just a week with it.
But it's not just nailing headshots the Superstrike helps with: it's also clicks per second (CPS). In fact, this was one of the first things Logitech had myself and other folks test at their HQ when they showed off the new mouse last week. And now, Yigox has put the mouse's CPS in the full limelight, achieving 760 clicks in a minute (an average of 12.6 CPS), and earning a Guinness certificate for "the most mouse clicks in one minute."
I'm not sure in which real-world scenarios performing that many clicks per second will be actually useful—perhaps for competitive Minecraft, if drag clicking counts, or getting the edge in Cookie Clicker—but I suppose it's the capability that's important. It shows that the click latency reduction the new HITS (haptic inductive trigger system) technology provides is 100% real.
So well done to Yigox and his team, FUT Esports Academy, and well done Superstrike.
