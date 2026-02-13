Haptic click sceptics take heed, the Logitech Superstrike has already got a Guinness World Record

Pro Valorant gamer Yigox takes the record, using a Superstrike.

A Logitech G Pro X2 Superstrike gaming mouse
(Image credit: Future)

Yes, this is another Superstrike story, I know, but this one's here to rebuff the naysayers, as Logitech's induction switch gaming mouse has just won a Guinness World Record (via TalkEsport). Or, rather, pro Valorant gamer Yiğit Arslan, AKA Yigox, has won it using the Superstrike.

One thing I've noticed a lot over the past week of web-wide Superstrike coverage is that pretty much every publication, influencer, and pro gamer that's had their hands on it is singing the mouse's praises, myself included. Yet there's still a vocal minority decrying this as shilling for a gimmicky product.

And listen, I get it, there's so much in the PC gaming peripheral industry that is beyond superfluous—from unnecessarily high DPIs to 8K polling—but this really isn't one of them. Sometimes the hype is real.

The ability to click with such a light touch, thanks to low actuation, and then click again right away because of rapid trigger, has already improved my in-game performance. It hadn't at the time of writing my review, which is why I called it more of a promise of future improvements, but I'm starting to see and feel the improvement already, after just a week with it.

But it's not just nailing headshots the Superstrike helps with: it's also clicks per second (CPS). In fact, this was one of the first things Logitech had myself and other folks test at their HQ when they showed off the new mouse last week. And now, Yigox has put the mouse's CPS in the full limelight, achieving 760 clicks in a minute (an average of 12.6 CPS), and earning a Guinness certificate for "the most mouse clicks in one minute."

A diagram showing the Induction technology underlying the Logitech G Pro X2 Superstrike gaming mouse.

(Image credit: Logitech)

I'm not sure in which real-world scenarios performing that many clicks per second will be actually useful—perhaps for competitive Minecraft, if drag clicking counts, or getting the edge in Cookie Clicker—but I suppose it's the capability that's important. It shows that the click latency reduction the new HITS (haptic inductive trigger system) technology provides is 100% real.

So well done to Yigox and his team, FUT Esports Academy, and well done Superstrike.

Jacob Fox
Jacob Fox
Hardware Writer

Jacob got his hands on a gaming PC for the first time when he was about 12 years old. He swiftly realised the local PC repair store had ripped him off with his build and vowed never to let another soul build his rig again. With this vow, Jacob the hardware junkie was born. Since then, Jacob's led a double-life as part-hardware geek, part-philosophy nerd, first working as a Hardware Writer for PCGamesN in 2020, then working towards a PhD in Philosophy for a few years while freelancing on the side for sites such as TechRadar, Pocket-lint, and yours truly, PC Gamer. Eventually, he gave up the ruthless mercenary life to join the world's #1 PC Gaming site full-time. It's definitely not an ego thing, he assures us.

