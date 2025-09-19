Multi-button gaming mice aren't just for MMOs as Corsair's latest rodent shows, knocking Razer off its historic perch as best MMO gaming mouse

Best MMO gaming mouse: Corsair Scimitar Elite Wireless SE

We spend a lot of time here on PC Gamer trying to figure out what the best gaming gear is so that we can pass on that wisdom to our discerning readers. And often the mantra of 'newer is better' genuinely does become a thing with advances being made across almost every category of PC hardware.

But sometimes, just sometimes, a piece of tech ends up dominating for a long time without anyone coming close to beating what makes it so good. That's been the case for the longest time for the best gaming mouse, and more specifically, the best MMO gaming mouse. Razer's Naga, in many different guises, has historically held the top spot for that particular category.

But no longer, as Corsair has broken into our guide with the superlative Scimitar Elite Wireless SE, which is now absolutely the best MMO gaming mouse.

Previously, the Razer Naga Pro held the position thanks to its swappable button facias and excellent battery life. But the Corsair mouse has knocked it off the list because it's just such a versatile gaming mouse. Not only does it have a ton of programmable buttons, but they can also be adjusted and positioned so they fit your hand just right.

That helps make it super comfortable, but so does the overall design, with it nestling into your palm as it glides across your desktop.

But that's not its only trick, because of Elgato being part of the Corsair family, the Scimitar Elite also gets the benefit of making that side panel function as a mouse-mounted Stream Deck. With fully 12 side buttons to play with, that gives you a supreme amount of mouse functionality for content creators and game streamers outside of just playing those games.

It's a great mouse, and very much worthy of its new place in our guide and in our hearts. Awww.

