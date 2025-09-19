Multi-button gaming mice aren't just for MMOs as Corsair's latest rodent shows, knocking Razer off its historic perch as best MMO gaming mouse
The Corsair Scimitar Elite Wireless SE isn't just a pretty facia of many, many buttons.
Best MMO gaming mouse: Corsair Scimitar Elite Wireless SE
We spend a lot of time here on PC Gamer trying to figure out what the best gaming gear is so that we can pass on that wisdom to our discerning readers. And often the mantra of 'newer is better' genuinely does become a thing with advances being made across almost every category of PC hardware.
But sometimes, just sometimes, a piece of tech ends up dominating for a long time without anyone coming close to beating what makes it so good. That's been the case for the longest time for the best gaming mouse, and more specifically, the best MMO gaming mouse. Razer's Naga, in many different guises, has historically held the top spot for that particular category.
But no longer, as Corsair has broken into our guide with the superlative Scimitar Elite Wireless SE, which is now absolutely the best MMO gaming mouse.
Previously, the Razer Naga Pro held the position thanks to its swappable button facias and excellent battery life. But the Corsair mouse has knocked it off the list because it's just such a versatile gaming mouse. Not only does it have a ton of programmable buttons, but they can also be adjusted and positioned so they fit your hand just right.
That helps make it super comfortable, but so does the overall design, with it nestling into your palm as it glides across your desktop.
But that's not its only trick, because of Elgato being part of the Corsair family, the Scimitar Elite also gets the benefit of making that side panel function as a mouse-mounted Stream Deck. With fully 12 side buttons to play with, that gives you a supreme amount of mouse functionality for content creators and game streamers outside of just playing those games.
It's a great mouse, and very much worthy of its new place in our guide and in our hearts. Awww.
The quick list
1. Best wireless:
Razer DeathAdder V4 Pro
2. Best wired:
Logitech G502 X
3. Best budget wireless:
Logitech G305 Lightspeed
4. Best budget wired:
Glorious Model O Eternal
5. Best lightweight:
Turtle Beach Burst II Air
6. Best MMO:
Corsair Scimitar Elite Wireless SE
7. Best compact:
Razer Cobra Pro
8. Best ambidextrous:
Logitech G Pro
9. Best ergonomic:
Keychron M5
The best gaming mouse
Best wireless
The best overall
The DeathAdder has been refined once more, and this version is the best iteration yet. With a 45K sensor, 8K polling, clicky Gen-4 switches and a superbly premium-feeling coating, it's now the crème de la crème of gaming mice. Lovely dongle, too.
Best wired
The best wired
An ergonomic and wired masterpiece, the G502 X has a good range of buttons to program—even a hot-swappable one. Pair that with a sturdy build and an infinite scroll, and it's a super-easy wired mouse to recommend.
Budget wireless
The best budget wireless
A superb back-to-basics gaming mouse, the G305 Lightspeed is a super affordable way to nab Logitech's best sensor yet. It's not a complex mouse, but it lasts ages on a single AA battery and feels fantastically light under your grip.
Budget wired
The best budget wired
Super light in weight, super accurate in tracking, and super value in money. There's nothing to touch the Model O Eternal at this price point, and if the cable was better quality, it would outshine far more expensive mice.
Best lightweight
The best lightweight
This is one of the lightest rodents you'll find on the market today, and for something so well-built, it doesn't cost too much, either. Throw in a great, responsive sensor and you have a cracking mouse for esports gaming.
Best MMO
The best MMO
It's taken a while, but Corsair has taken the crown from Razer when it comes to the best gaming mouse for MMO and MOBA players. And, to be honest, with it's extended Stream Deck compatibility, it's pretty good for everyone else, too.
Best compact
The best for small hands
The Cobra Pro is great for all you small-handers out there. It's a solid all-rounder just like the DeathAdder HyperSpeed, but dinky. It's great for claw- and fingertip-grippers, too.
Best ambidextrous
The best ambidextrous
Thanks to a very handy set of magnetically swappable side buttons and an ambidextrous shape, the Logitech G Pro is an easy pick for left-handers and ambi-handers alike. It's a fantastic gaming mouse all round, actually, no matter what your use case.
Best ergonomic
The best ergonomic
The Keychron M5 might look a little funny if you're not used to vertical mice, but if so, let me introduce you to the shape that might just save your wrist from RSI. This mouse is comfy, ergonomic, and crucially, doesn't sacrifice its sensor's gaming credentials to achieve this.
Dave has been gaming since the days of Zaxxon and Lady Bug on the Colecovision, and code books for the Commodore Vic 20 (Death Race 2000!). He built his first gaming PC at the tender age of 16, and finally finished bug-fixing the Cyrix-based system around a year later. When he dropped it out of the window. He first started writing for Official PlayStation Magazine and Xbox World many decades ago, then moved onto PC Format full-time, then PC Gamer, TechRadar, and T3 among others. Now he's back, writing about the nightmarish graphics card market, CPUs with more cores than sense, gaming laptops hotter than the sun, and SSDs more capacious than a Cybertruck.
