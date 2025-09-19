Multi-button gaming mice aren't just for MMOs as Corsair's latest rodent shows, knocking Razer off its historic perch as best MMO gaming mouse

News
By published

The Corsair Scimitar Elite Wireless SE isn't just a pretty facia of many, many buttons.

A Corsair Scimitar Elite Wireless SE gaming mouse on a carpet next to a gaming laptop and Stream Deck.
(Image credit: Future)
Jump to:

Best MMO gaming mouse: Corsair Scimitar Elite Wireless SE

We spend a lot of time here on PC Gamer trying to figure out what the best gaming gear is so that we can pass on that wisdom to our discerning readers. And often the mantra of 'newer is better' genuinely does become a thing with advances being made across almost every category of PC hardware.

But sometimes, just sometimes, a piece of tech ends up dominating for a long time without anyone coming close to beating what makes it so good. That's been the case for the longest time for the best gaming mouse, and more specifically, the best MMO gaming mouse. Razer's Naga, in many different guises, has historically held the top spot for that particular category.

But no longer, as Corsair has broken into our guide with the superlative Scimitar Elite Wireless SE, which is now absolutely the best MMO gaming mouse.

Previously, the Razer Naga Pro held the position thanks to its swappable button facias and excellent battery life. But the Corsair mouse has knocked it off the list because it's just such a versatile gaming mouse. Not only does it have a ton of programmable buttons, but they can also be adjusted and positioned so they fit your hand just right.

That helps make it super comfortable, but so does the overall design, with it nestling into your palm as it glides across your desktop.

But that's not its only trick, because of Elgato being part of the Corsair family, the Scimitar Elite also gets the benefit of making that side panel function as a mouse-mounted Stream Deck. With fully 12 side buttons to play with, that gives you a supreme amount of mouse functionality for content creators and game streamers outside of just playing those games.

It's a great mouse, and very much worthy of its new place in our guide and in our hearts. Awww.

The quick list

Razer DeathAdder V3 Hyperspeed gaming mouse
Best gaming mouse 2025

1. Best wireless:
Razer DeathAdder V4 Pro

2. Best wired:
Logitech G502 X

3. Best budget wireless:
Logitech G305 Lightspeed

4. Best budget wired:
Glorious Model O Eternal

5. Best lightweight:
Turtle Beach Burst II Air

6. Best MMO:
Corsair Scimitar Elite Wireless SE

7. Best compact:
Razer Cobra Pro

8. Best ambidextrous:
Logitech G Pro

9. Best ergonomic:
Keychron M5


👉Check out our full guide👈

The best gaming mouse

TOPICS
Dave James
Dave James
Editor-in-Chief, Hardware

Dave has been gaming since the days of Zaxxon and Lady Bug on the Colecovision, and code books for the Commodore Vic 20 (Death Race 2000!). He built his first gaming PC at the tender age of 16, and finally finished bug-fixing the Cyrix-based system around a year later. When he dropped it out of the window. He first started writing for Official PlayStation Magazine and Xbox World many decades ago, then moved onto PC Format full-time, then PC Gamer, TechRadar, and T3 among others. Now he's back, writing about the nightmarish graphics card market, CPUs with more cores than sense, gaming laptops hotter than the sun, and SSDs more capacious than a Cybertruck.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.