Save 40% ($60.01) Logitech G Pro 2 Lightspeed: was $149.99 now $89.98 at Amazon If you've used the previous Logitech G Pro model, then this one will feel very familiar to you—but that's not necessarily a bad thing. Keeping its classic shape, this squeaker is souped up with the new Hero 2 sensor, capable of a max DPI of 44k and an IPS of 888.

Key specs: Hero 2 Sensor | 44k DPI | 80 g | 888 IPS | Up to 95-hour battery life

Price check: Best Buy $99.99

Okay, Logitech isn't exactly winning any awards for its naming conventions. The Logitech G Pro 2 Lightspeed is not in any way related to the Logitech G Pro (which is a gaming headset), and don't even get me started on the distinction between the Logitech Pro X Superlight 2 and Logitech Pro X Superlight 2 Dex. However, in the palm, the name on the bottom of the mouse doesn't really matter, and the Logitech G Pro 2 Lightspeed is a bit of a banger.

It's even more of a banger when you can pick it up for just $90 at Amazon in an early Black Friday sale. That's less than you'd pay for the same mouse at both Best Buy and Logitech's own site. The only downside to picking up this mouse at Amazon is that the black model is the only one at this price. On the Logitech site, all three colorways are available at a clean $100.

I had the pleasure of reviewing this mouse last October, and it became my main driver from that day onwards. That's because the Hero 2 sensor and its max 44K DPI and 4K polling rate perform excellently.

Rounding out that spec sheet, it has a max acceleration of 88 G, max tracking speed of 888 IPS and a weight of just 80 g (2.8 ounces). This all comes together to make a mouse that has genuine competitive potential, should you want to snap onto heads at the speed of sound (or more accurately, your own reaction time).

I found it super smooth and responsive on games like Counter-Strike 2, which is at least part of the intended purpose for such a high-quality mouse, but also found it a joy to use in art simulator Such Art. That's because it feels comfortable in the hands and very natural at the same time.

However, those specs aren't the only reason the G Pro 2 Lightspeed became my daily driver. Thanks, in part, to limited RGB, it has a solid battery life of up to 95 hours, and I found myself only really charging when it came to mind, and almost never ran out. That's because, unless you are allergic to plugging in your tech every now and then, and plan on playing games as a full-time job, you likely won't see much of a benefit from a much bigger battery. Or, at least that seems to be true in my personal life.

The Logitech G Hub did give me some hassle when I reviewed this mouse late last year, but I'm happy to report it mostly faded into the background unhindered after a few months.

It is worth noting that, with the G Pro 2 Lightspeed, you are paying for those competitive specs. The mouse currently sitting below my palm is the 8BitDo Retro R8, and its lower stats. I adore its charging stand and look, and it's half the price of the G Pro 2 Lightspeed, even at its discounted price.

I blame the swap on the fact that I had to lend the G Pro 2 Lightspeed to our Jacob for a piece (thanks, Jacob), but honestly, I think I'm a bit of a sucker for a cute mouse. And, the G Pro 2 Lightspeed doesn't have a particularly striking aesthetic.

It's an understated mouse with good competitive features, a comfortable feel, and a few swappable side buttons for a truly ambidextrous little rodent. This is the best price I've ever seen for the G Pro 2 Lightspeed, and if you want a mouse better than those held by the majority of your opponents, it's well worth a look.