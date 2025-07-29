Glorious has fixed the main issues I had with this super-speedy 8K gaming mouse and at $55 I reckon it's now a bit of a bargain

Glorious Series 2 Pro Wireless | 26,000 DPI | 8,000 Hz polling | 55 g | Up to 80-hour battery life | $54.60 at Amazon

I had a couple of big issues with this gaming mouse when I first reviewed it. First of all, the software was rubbish, and secondly, it was too expensive. Well, now you can pick one up just under $55, and I've dug my review sample out of a dusty cupboard to find that the software suite has been much improved. That means I can finally celebrate it as the lean and mean gaming machine it is—now available for a very reasonable price.

Every now and then, a product crosses my desk that I really, really like, but has enough caveats that I can't wholeheartedly recommend it. Case in point, the Glorious Series 2 Pro gaming mouse, a stripped-down, speedy-as-you-like rodent that feels lovely to game with, but with a price point (and software issues) that gave me pause.

Well, I'm pleased to say that I've dug it out again recently, and the software is much improved. It's not perfect, mind, but now my button assignments stay assigned, the UI is much more straightforward, and I've had zero issues gaming with this slippy little customer over the past few weeks. Our Jacob says his Glorious Core software still boots at startup even when he's told it not to, which suggests there's still the odd quirk to iron out, but for me it's now smooth sailing.

Oh, and this previously-overpriced rodent is currently available at Amazon for a touch under $55. That's less than half the price I reviewed it at, and means I can now wholeheartedly recommend it as a pared back, lean and mean gaming machine with relatively few caveats.

The switches are hyper-clicky, and make headshots in my favourite shooters a very satisfying affair. It weighs about the same as a gnat's fart, which is my creative way of saying it's very light indeed at a mere 55 grams. The skates underneath are some of the smoothest I've used, which, when combined with its truly excellent BAMF 2.0 26 K sensor and an 8,000 Hz polling rate, means it's shockingly quick and accurate to game with.

It's still got the odd quirk, mind. The side buttons are a little thin, and the scroll wheel still feels a bit like its hovering over nothing, because, well, it is. It's far from the only gaming mouse with those particular caveats though, and I'm an old fuddy-duddy these days, so that sort of thing likely bothers me more than you young 'uns simply looking for a multiplayer speed machine.

And for that, the Glorious Series 2 Pro is genuinely excellent. It's a redemption tale, as far as I'm concerned, and means I can now happily advise you to pick one up if a stripped-down racing mouse is your sort of thing.