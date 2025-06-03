At just $23 the Razer DeathAdder Essential is virtually an impulse purchase, so surely it's time to replace your clattered old mouse

Razer DeathAdder Essential | Wired | 6,400 DPI | 5 buttons | Right-handed | $29.99 $22.99 at Amazon (save $7)

Yes, it's only rated to 6,400 DPI, and yes, it's a little light on features. But the fact you can get one of Razer's much loved DeathAdder mice for around the cost of takeout for one is undoubtedly impressive. For this kind of cash, if you've been making do with a no-name budget wonder that's in need of retirement, it's a bit of a no-brainer. Price check: Best Buy $29.99

This'll be a short one, folks: If you've been making do with a clattered, clapped-out, and thoroughly busted mouse as your primary gaming peripheral, you have no excuse not to replace it with this cheap Razer gaming mouse.

The Razer DeathAdder Essential is down to a mere $23 at Amazon right now, and for that kind of cash it's practically an impulse purchase.

It's always surprising to me how many gamers I come across with genuinely good components in their rigs, and completely rubbish input devices in their hands. The truth is, you can easily get used to a terrible, dying mouse over the years, compensating for its misclicks and wayward behaviour on the daily without realising that it's significantly compromising your gaming experience.

If that's you, the Razer DeathAdder Essential is your saving grace. For a minimal outlay, you can get a brand new Razer mouse that makes use of the company's iconic DeathAdder chassis.

Sure, it's only got five buttons, and sure, it doesn't have any fancy RGB lighting. The 6400 DPI rating isn't particularly impressive (although perfectly serviceable), and it's wired, which may put a couple of you off.

But it's going to be a darn sight better (and last a darn sight longer) than most no-name cheap mice on the market. Razer makes great peripherals, and this one's going to get the job done with comfort and style for an astonishingly low amount of cash. You could even throw it in your backpack as a spare. Let's face it, it's probably a lot better than the one you use at work, isn't it?

On the other hand, should you prefer something more traditionally shaped (and with a little RGB thrown in for good measure) you could also check out our pick for the best budget wired gaming mouse, the Logitech G203 Lightsync.

I've found it for a smidge under $25 at Amazon, so you actually have a choice of suitable replacements for "ah, screw it" money.

If your squeaker is well overdue for retirement, either of these mice will likely provide years of solid service in its stead. Treat yourself, folks. Life's too short to make do with a rubbish clicker, if you ask me.