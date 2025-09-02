A gaming mouse and streamer's best friend in one: the Corsair Scimitar Elite Wireless SE is only $80 right now—a $60 saving

Corsair recently released a brand new gaming mouse with lots and lots of side buttons, the Corsair Scimitar Elite Wireless SE. This being nothing new in itself—MMO mice are a handy, if slightly niche, product—it's how Corsair lets you wield these many buttons through its Stream Deck software that's the real winner here. And this could be yours for a significant saving right now.

Over on the Corsair website, you can pick up the Corsair Scimitar Elite Wireless SE for just $80. That's $60 off the MSRP of $140, and in good time, too. We saw this mouse in person for the first time over at Taiwan's biggest tech show, Computex, and published our Corsair Scimitar Elite Wireless SE review earlier today. So, a very quick sale indeed.

In Hope's review, they point out just how great that Stream Deck integration is on the Scimitar Elite, awarding the mouse a heady 89% score as a result.

For anyone wondering, a Stream Deck is Elgato's desktop console for quickly accessing shortcuts at the press of a button. It's primarily aimed at streamers, though you can make use of it for gaming, recording, or other shortcuts on the desktop. Hope used the Scimitar Elite and Stream Deck app for OBS integrations—switching scenes, controlling effects, or adjusting the volume—though it can also be programmed to save precious seconds in games. Including, as Hope found out, switching between slots in Fortnite.

The mouse has a lot of buttons, but it makes clever use of varying angles and textures to make it clear which button is which. That's a good feature to see, as I've used a few MMO mice over the years and telling the buttons apart in the thick of battle is one of my biggest complaints.

Beneath the Stream Deck integration and MMO gubbins, the Scimitar Elite offers all the important specs you'd expect for this sorta cash: wireless connectivity over 2.4 GHz and Bluetooth, USB Type-C, and a 33K optical sensor. The downside, at least for some users, will be the weight class here. At 161 grams, it's absolutely in the heavyweight class—it's 100 grams or more over some ultralight mice.

The weight won't be an issue for MMO players or streamers focusing on practicality over performance, and a chonky mouse never hurt anyone. Heck, our EIC Dave actually prefers a heavier mouse. If you fall into any of those categories and don't mind a stonking great mouse, this is a stonking great deal that's not easily beaten.