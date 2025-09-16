Our best high-performance gaming laptop pick has a chonky $700 discount right now, representing a huge saving on a monstrously-powerful machine

Save $700 Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 10 | RTX 5080: was $3,499.99 now $2,799.99 at BHPhoto Our best high-performance gaming laptop pick features a monstrous collection of components, and while it can be found on discount at various retailers right now, this is the cheapest I can find it for in full game-crunching trim. The RTX 5080 is a full-strength 175 W variant, the panel is a 240 Hz OLED stunner, the Intel CPU is mega, and as our Dave found in his review, the gaming performance is simply excellent. It's one of the fastest laptops we've tested to date, yet comes wrapped in a chassis you'd actually want to show off—although it must be said, it's a pretty sizeable machine to lug around if you plan on taking it on your travels.



Key specs: RTX 5080 | Core Ultra 9 275HX | 16-inch | 240 Hz OLED | 1600p | 32 GB DDR5 | 2 TB SSD | Read more ▼

Let's get the obvious out of the way—$2,800 is a lot of money to spend on a gaming laptop. But when the machine in question is our best high-performance gaming laptop pick, with $700 knocked off the retail price at B&H Photo, you'd best believe it's worth paying attention to.

Our Dave put this machine through its paces a mere four months ago, and found it to be one of the fastest gaming laptops we've ever had our hands on. It's capable of going toe-to-toe with RTX 5090-equipped offerings like the Razer Blade 16 and coming out on top, putting our best gaming laptop overall firmly in the shade when it comes to raw performance.

Which is very impressive, given that it's bringing a 175 W RTX 5080 mobile to the fight. It's been tuned and tweaked to the guns, and imbued with an impressive cooling system that allows the GPU to deliver a massive turn of speed. That comes with something of a drawback in itself, though, in the form of fan noise.

That being said, Lenovo's clever LegionSpace app allows for granular power control, which means you can bump the CPU down to a more reasonable level while still letting the RTX 5080 do its thing. This level of control is only available when it's plugged into the wall, but it means that you can rein in the fan noise while still receiving truly outstanding gaming performance.

Speaking of plugging it into the wall, the Legion 7i Pro is not the most portable of 16-inch machines. The battery life is fairly disappointing, and the large, RGB-lit lip on the rear means it's not the most backpack-friendly unit. Still, at least it looks good, with an angular, cyberpunk-like design that's had all of us in the office cooing over its handsome features at one point or another.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

The thing you'll really want to stare at, though, is the display. It's a 1600p 240 Hz OLED panel, and as laptop screens go, it's up there with some of the best we've had the pleasure of viewing. Combine that with the full-fat RTX 5080 mobile, a 24-core (eight Performance, 16 Efficient) Intel CPU, 32 GB of RAM and a 2 TB SSD, and what you have is one of the most desirable laptops money can buy right now.

Sure, if it's sheer portability you're after then the Razer Blade 16 is still the better pick. But while we anxiously await for, well, any sort of discount on Razer's 16-inch gaming machine, this Lenovo offering is here, staring menacingly at your bank account. It still ain't cheap, that's for sure. But with $700 knocked off the price? This is a darn good deal on a monstrously-fast gaming machine.